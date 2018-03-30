Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the constitution of Zambia amendment bill will be tabled in parliament on 19th June, 2018.
Mr. Lubinda told parliament in a ministerial statement that government has made headways in refining the republican constitution.
He says his ministry is preparing the draft constitution amendment bill, 2018 taking into account the stakeholder comments and submissions.
Mr. Lubinda says government is expected to finalize the drafting of the bill by 13th April 2018.
He says the draft copy of the constitution of Zambia amendment bill, 2018 will then be subjected to a team of independent draftspersons and eminent scholars for scrutiny between 16th to 20th April, 2018.
He explains that the ministry will then proceed with the process of obtaining cabinet approval in principle to introduce in parliament a bill to amend the constitution of Zambia.
Mr. Lubinda says the bill will then be published for 30 days as is required by law.
He adds that in order to continue on the basis of broad consultation, his ministry will conduct a consultative caucus for members of parliament on 12th June.
Do not trust any amendments that come by way of lungu and his gang of thieves…..close scrutiny will reveal they are amendments aimed at propping lungus stay in power and protect him and his gang of thieves from facing the law for looting….
Progressive!
A Constitution that is subject to manipulation by the Executive and legislature is not a safe one! The Constitution belongs to the people and not the leaders! Any changes to the constitution must have the input of the Citizen through Constitution Review Commission which must get submissions from citizens! Manipulation of the constitution to fix political opponents must be stopped! This is what continues to deprive Zambians of better leaders!
am sure some people mis_understood sir Isaac Newton when he said ” .. to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction… pure physics. he did not mean politics.