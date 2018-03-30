The opposition United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been denied to visit incarcerated MMD Leader Faction Nevers Mumba At Mwembeshi Prison.

Mr. Hichilema has expressed that the state has refused him and his entourage to visit dr. Mumba who is being held at Mwembeshi prison in central province.

He explains that his Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and several other senior officials, arrived at Mwembeshi prison around 12:00 hours and were made to stand in the rains for close to two hours before being told that they cannot see Dr. Mumba.

This week, MMD faction leader Dr Nevers Mumba was convicted and sentenced to three months simple imprisonment in a matter where he was facing one count of giving false information to police officer.

Dr. Mumba was however been acquitted in a matter where he was charged with criminal trespass.

Lusaka Resident Magistrate David Simusamba convicted and sentenced Dr Mumba to three months with an option to appeal within 14 days.

“I have heard with deep concern from the defence team of Mr Mumba. It’s my view that the convict being the former Republican Vice President and the public figure should have avoided that. I therefore send the convict to prison for three months from today and the appeal can be made within 14 days,” Magistrate Simusamba ruled.

Particulars in count one were that Dr. Mumba on November 8, last year, did give false information to a police officer Gladson Mwanza that he had an appointment with a Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) editor.