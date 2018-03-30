The opposition United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been denied to visit incarcerated MMD Leader Faction Nevers Mumba At Mwembeshi Prison.
Mr. Hichilema has expressed that the state has refused him and his entourage to visit dr. Mumba who is being held at Mwembeshi prison in central province.
He explains that his Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and several other senior officials, arrived at Mwembeshi prison around 12:00 hours and were made to stand in the rains for close to two hours before being told that they cannot see Dr. Mumba.
This week, MMD faction leader Dr Nevers Mumba was convicted and sentenced to three months simple imprisonment in a matter where he was facing one count of giving false information to police officer.
Dr. Mumba was however been acquitted in a matter where he was charged with criminal trespass.
Lusaka Resident Magistrate David Simusamba convicted and sentenced Dr Mumba to three months with an option to appeal within 14 days.
“I have heard with deep concern from the defence team of Mr Mumba. It’s my view that the convict being the former Republican Vice President and the public figure should have avoided that. I therefore send the convict to prison for three months from today and the appeal can be made within 14 days,” Magistrate Simusamba ruled.
Particulars in count one were that Dr. Mumba on November 8, last year, did give false information to a police officer Gladson Mwanza that he had an appointment with a Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) editor.
Let’s us be serious for once as Zambians, let’s stop being petty. There seems to be no good reason to deny Dr Mumba access to visits by friends and relatives. It’s this kind of actions which makes fair minded people to be sympathetic to the opposition. It makes people think all the prosecution was politically motivated. How does all this help the party in power in terms of public perception?
The biggest let down by the opposition in Zambia is to think like cadres or thugs. I am sure if what Nevers did or had been doing if it was between 1980 and 1990, he couldn’t have done them! THis is because he was under authority of God which, he eventually traded. HH must be fortunate too. He could have a criminal record by now. THese opposition leaders do not distinguish between being thugs and literate leaders. They all live in the land of Hallucinogens, like their online cadres, chief among them the child of a lazy bum father of HaJay.
It is important for LT to also investigate and publish the reasons that the correctional services advanced for denying them ENTRY. Did they meet all the requirements for visitors? Failure to do so just makes people to comment on incomplete information leading to wrong conclusions.