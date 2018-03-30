Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe is one of the six African match officials chosen by Fifa for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In addition there will also be 10 assistant referees from Africa.

The other African referees are Mehdi Abid Charef from Algeria, Malang Diedhiou of Senegal, Bakary Papa Gassama from The Gambia, Gehad Grisha from Egypt and Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema Weyesa.

The referees and the assistants make up a total of 99 officials selected for the tournament.

Fifa has also announced that video assistant referees (VAR) will be chosen from the pool of officials.

VAR will be used for the first time at a World Cup when the tournament starts on 14 June.

The officials, chosen from 46 countries, will attend a two-week seminar at the Italian Football Association’s base in Coverciano next month.

Europe will be represented by referees from Germany, Turkey, Russia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia and France.

Asia will have six as will north and South America and two from Oceania.