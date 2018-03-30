The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged police to arrest Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for assaulting Roan member of parliament.
This follows after Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini suspended Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo from the service of the house for the maximum period of thirty (30) days for slapping Mr. Kambwili.
Mr. Tayali says he may have issues with the roan member of parliament, but he does not support hooliganism.
He says parliament’s ruling by parliament on the suspension of Mr. Lusambo for 30 days from parliament is evident enough that he indeed assaulted Mr. Kambwili.
He is of the view that since Mr. Kambwili reported the matter to emasdale police after it occurred, police should now arrest Mr. Lusambo in all fairness.
You know the police in Zambia acts on political pronouncements not on evidence crime .State house provides a steel wall to criminals and applies selective justice on Zambians who oppose them . Lusambo and Kapapa are walking the streets of Lusaka as free men because of plot one.
That’s that only way Police will be seen to be independent otherwise lawlessness will continue among law makers. Charge him and let him face the law like Mukata.
