Zambia’s annual rate of Inflation for March 2018 has risen to 7.1% from the 6.1% recorded in the previous month.

Central Statistical Office (CSO) acting Director of Census and Statistics Goodson Sinyenga said that the increase in the annual rate of inflation is attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items.

Mr. Sinyenga said that the food inflation rate for March was recorded at 5.8 percent from 4. 6 percent in February which is attributed to price changes.

He has also explained that non-food inflation rate for March stood at 8.7 percent from 7.9 in February due to price movement for transport.

Mr. Sinyenga said this during a media briefing in Lusaka.

And The Central Statistical Office (CSO) has disclosed that Zambia recorded a trade surplus of K694.6 million in February 2018.

CSO Acting Director of Census and Statistics, Goodson Sinyenga however said in the month of January 2018, the country had recorded a trade deficit of K651.8 million.

Mr. Sinyenga told journalists today that the country exported more than it imported in nominal terms.

He said imports declined by 12.2 percent from K8, 841.2 million in January 2018 to K7, 765.1 million in February 2018 while exports increased by 3.3 percent from K8.189.3 million in January 2018 to K8, 459.7 million in February in 2018.

Mr. Sinyenga attributed the increase in trade surplus to the increase in metal exports by 2.3 percent and a decrease in the imports of consumer and capital goods by 22.7 percent and 22.3 percent respectively.