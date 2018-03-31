First Lady Esther Lungu has appealed to women in the country to stop the pull her down tendencies but support each other.

Mrs Lungu women should support each other as it is important for them to contribute to the development of the country.

.

The First Lady said this when she officiated at the Barclays Bank Women’s Month Customer Dinner in Lusaka , this evening.

She commended Barclays Bank for leading in the diversity and inclusion agenda.

Diversity and inclusion is focused on creating an equal platform for people of different backgrounds to co-exist, she emphasized.

The First lady also commended Barclays Bank for championing women’s rights as evidenced from the 60 percent women representation in management at the Bank.

She said she will continue to uplift the lives of the vulnerable especially women and children.

Speaking at the same event, Barclays Bank Board Chairperson Chishala Kateka commended the First lady for contributing to the transformation of lives for the vulnerable in communities.

Ms. Kateka stated that her organization is committed to championing gender equality across the country saying that the Bank is committed to adding value in the various communities it operates in.

The Barclays Bank Board Chairperson revealed that Barclays Bank has for this reason invested more than K7 billion towards community led initiatives since , 2017.