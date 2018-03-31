Industrial Training Center (ITC) Board Chairperson Francis Yamba says government through his institute has been able to empower thousands of Zambians with professional driving skills.

Professor Yamba said this has also helped the country to reduce the number of road traffic accidents by putting well trained drivers on the Zambian roads.

ITC Board Chairperson Francis Yamba said this when TRANSAID donated a training vehicle to Industrial Training Center (ITC) through the Ministry of Higher Education in Lusaka today.

Professor Yamba however stated that in order to conduct successful professional driver training, the centre needs training equipment in form of training vehicles adding that this has proved to be the continued challenge due to the huge cost of purchasing of training vehicles.

The ITC Board Chairperson said ICT is able to provide a vital skill through professional driver training because of the continued support is receiving from TRANSAID.

Professor Yamba said this support coupled with international linkages that TRANSAID has provided them with unequaled knowledge, skills and experience which surpasses all other training providers not only in Zambia but in the entire sub- region.

ITC Board Chairperson Francis Yamba mentioned that ICT would not be able to import and register the vehicles without the involvement of the Ministry of Higher Education.

Speaking at the same event the Ministry of Higher Education Owen Mugemezulu says his ministry is putting special emphasis on promoting skills development programmes in the country.

Mr. Mugemezulu said that professional driving is one of those skills which cut across educational and background barriers such that anyone can attain.

He said in a speech read for him by the Acting Permanent Secretary Higher Education Acting Permanent Secretary Mary Lusambo that the Ministry is aware of the challenges that institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education such as the ICT.

Among these challenges lack of adequate Training Trucks which he said frequently breakdown saying these situation is being attended to by his ministry.