The script for Monday’s Kitwe derby between Nkana and Power Dynamos has been charted following varying results in their respective Good Friday matches.

At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, early leaders Power’s 100 per cent start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division season came to an end when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by their promoted rivals Kitwe United in their first of two Kitwe derbies this weekend.

The Good Friday’s derby was all for Power to win but they were guilty of gross inefficiency in front of goal.

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga put them ahead in the 15th minute but a frustrating performance from striker Alex Ng’onga saw him miss a sitter in the 21st minute and he later failed to converted a 46th minute penalty that was saved by Lameck Siame.

Rupert Musonda ensured United left Arthur Davies with a share of the points in the 49th minute.

Power has 7 points out of a possible 9 after three games played.

At Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Nkana sneaked one point behind Power following a 2-0 away victory over their promoted opponents National Assembly.

Idris Mbombo and Fred Tshimenga were on target for Nkana who now head into Monday’s big showdown as strong favourites for the three points.

And Nkana’s win came a week after they kicked off the 2018 season with a walkover victory over Forest Rangers after the Ndola side failed to turn up for last Sunday’s league match in Kitwe.