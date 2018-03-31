The Socialist Party is today expected to president for defunct Post newspaper owner and media activist Fred M’membe to the public. According to the notice, the Socialist party said that it is expected to launch the party today and unveil the party’s presidential candidate for the 2021 elections.

“The launch of the Socialist Party and the unveiling of the party’s presidential candidate will take place today 31.03.18 at Kingfisher Lodge in Jesmodine at 08:00hrs”

Early this week, Socialist Party interim General Secretary Cosmas Dr Musumali revealed that veteran Journalist Fred M’membe had joined active politics.

Dr Musumali disclosed that Dr M’membe is a member of the Socialist Party.

He said Dr M’membe could no longer continue to play an advisory role to every political party, but that it was time for him to join fully.

“Comrade Fred M’membe is a member of the Socialist Party. This is a comrade who for years has always worked in the background. There is no political party in Zambia where he has not participated. He was there at the founding of the MMD with Mbita Chitala, Akashambatwa [Mbikusita Lewanika] and others. The National Party, he was part of it. Let’s not forget that he also supported the PF; he worked closely with Mr Sata, but he was aware of his role as a journalist,” Dr Musumali said.

“And now time has come for him to play a different role. He is not going to be an advisor anymore; he is part of the leadership of the Socialist Party,” Dr Musumali said.

He added, “If you attend our launch on Saturday, you will see him. And we have no apologies about it. Comrade M’membe has mentored a lot of politicians who are now Members of Parliament, both from the opposition and in the current government. In fact some of them are occupying very senior positions in the current government, so his input should not be questioned; it speaks for him. And now it is his time to be fully involved.”