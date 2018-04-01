Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister, Hon. Dora Siliya has announced the deportation of 9 foreign nationals for attempting to get into the country to witness the launch of Fred Mmembe’s Socialist Party.

The 9 are mostly journalists including four from Ghana, two from South Africa, two from Capeverde and an opposition leader from Burkina Faso.

The Minister stated that the Government of the Republic of Zambia does not permit foreign Journalists to cover events without accreditation from the Ministry.

“Furthermore, government does not permit foreign politicians to participate in internal politics of the country.” She said.

And government has reveled that it is aware that a Judge from Ghana and another Politician from Venezuela did enter the country on thursday before they could be intercepted.

” Government will continue to safeguard the national peace and security by all means including entry denial and deportation of undesirable personalities.” Hon. Siliya has said.