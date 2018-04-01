Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister, Hon. Dora Siliya has announced the deportation of 9 foreign nationals for attempting to get into the country to witness the launch of Fred Mmembe’s Socialist Party.
The 9 are mostly journalists including four from Ghana, two from South Africa, two from Capeverde and an opposition leader from Burkina Faso.
The Minister stated that the Government of the Republic of Zambia does not permit foreign Journalists to cover events without accreditation from the Ministry.
“Furthermore, government does not permit foreign politicians to participate in internal politics of the country.” She said.
And government has reveled that it is aware that a Judge from Ghana and another Politician from Venezuela did enter the country on thursday before they could be intercepted.
” Government will continue to safeguard the national peace and security by all means including entry denial and deportation of undesirable personalities.” Hon. Siliya has said.
The ruling PF itself was founded and launched by an alleged Tanzanian named Micheal Chilufya Sata.
I suspect these foreigners were not wearing pants!
Dora is so blond!
“The GRZ does not permit foreign politicians to participate in internal politics” this statement is hypothetical. A few months ago we had youths of foreign political parties come into Zambia saying a lot of good about Ecl and Pf, but no spokes said we don’t allow foreign politicians. The Hon Minister is showing double standards. And which law says friends and other foreign politicians are not allowed to attend a mere launch of a party. This is mere abuse of authority.
“The GRZ does not permit foreign politicians to participate in internal politics” this statement is hypothetical. A few months ago we had youths of foreign political parties come into Zambia saying a lot of good about Ecl and Pf, but no spokes person said we don’t allow foreign politicians. The Hon Minister is showing double standards. And which law says friends and other foreign politicians are not allowed to attend a mere launch of a party. This is mere abuse of authority.
Boma ni boma
And what’s wrong with that Jesus Christ…what’s wrong with you paranoid freaks…(PF) get together you are embarrassing your selves.
Lungu and kapoyongo seeing shadows every where……..
Iwe kapoyongo , your boss is about to be impeached impart for you burning markets and other places to justify 42/42….uza ululla, lindila….