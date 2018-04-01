Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda says the introduction of the African Liberation Heritage is important as a tourism product in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

The Minister says it is vital that African Liberation heritage is adopted as a tourism product to tell correct stories about the African Freedom struggles and achievements for the knowledge of the current and future generations.

Mr. Banda noted that the introduction of the African liberation heritage will benefit member countries in the sub region as the product provides a platform for common heritage and understanding.

The Minister explained that Zambia will support the initiative to promote documentation of and preservation of African liberation legacy in effort to provide a platform on which the world will learn of Zambia’s role in the fight for freedom in the southern African region.

He further explained that since Zambia has a special place in the historical freedom fight process, hence the confidence that the liberation heritage will attract tourists to visit the operational sites that anchored the liberation struggles.

Mr. Banda commended the Zambian Government for declaring some freedom fight sites as National Heritage and National Monuments.

The African Liberation Heritage is a multi-country Programme aimed at promoting the spirit of unity, solidarity and cooperation amongst Africans in the context of Liberation Movements.

This is contained in a statement signed by the ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe , in Lusaka today.