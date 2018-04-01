Today’s Scripture

“And if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in you, He who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit, who lives in you.”

(Romans 8:11, AMP)

Same Spirit, Same Power

When you accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior, the Bible tells us that the Holy Spirit makes His home inside of you. That’s God Himself, the same Spirit with the same power that raised Jesus from the dead! His resurrection power can bring back health, strength and life to your physical body. He can restore hope and breathe life into your dreams. In fact, He can resurrect any area that may seem dormant on the inside of you!

The next time you feel overwhelmed by sickness, challenges or despair, remember, the same Spirit that raised Christ from the dead dwells in you through Christ Jesus. You may have been burdened by an addiction, fear or worry, but there’s nothing that can stand against the power of God. Rise up and declare by faith, “He whom the Son sets free is free indeed. I am restored and healed in the name of Jesus! No weapon formed against me can prosper!” Receive His truth, declare the Word, and activate His power within you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father in heaven, thank You for filling me with Your power by the Holy Spirit. I choose to feed my faith by declaring Your Word. I choose to walk in Your ways and honor You in everything I do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”