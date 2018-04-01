Zambia’s High Commission to India Judith Kapijimpanga has commends the India government for the full sponsored training programmes aimed at promoting science and technology transfer in Zambia.

Ms. Kapijimpanga says she is particularly happy to note that three Zambian technocrats have taken part in the training programme which under the theme “Entrepreneurship Development in Plant Tissue Culture for African Candidates.”

The Zambian Envoy says that the programme will add more knowledge to the Zambian technocrats because of the initiative by India through the ministry of External Affairs working with an organization called Biotech Consortium India Limited.

Ms. Kapijimpanga added that she is content to learn that Zambia has developed second in the month long training programme.

She explained that science and technology transfer between Zambia and India which stems from the pre-colonial era, has sustained.

Ms. Kapijimpanga said this during the valedictory session of a training programme which was conducted by Sir Richard Roberts Centre for Genetically Modified Organisms and Amity University Uttar Pradesh, in Noida, India.

Meanwhile, the High commissioner said that the world population is rising rapidly henceforth there is need for food production to increase.

She added that food production can only be increased with enhanced science and technology of which India in particular is making a difference in enhancing that hunger does not ravage communities.

This is contained in a statement obtained by ZANIS from Assistant Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in India, Bangwe Navile.