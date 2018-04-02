Power Dynamos stunned favourites and hosts Nkana 2-1 to win the big Kitwe derby on Monday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The victors came into the match as second best after a stuttering display in Friday’s lesser Kitwe derby against promoted Kitwe United that ended 1-1 across the road at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Expectations were that the bigger guns Nkana would walkover defensively suspect Power led by their feared attacking arsenal of Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba, Fred Tshimenga and new arrivals Festus Mbewe and Idris Mbombo.

However, it was Power who struck first blood in the 1st minute through their very own new boy Reagan Nkuy who headed in a cross from Kelvin Mubanga.

Then, Power coach, Kelvin Kaindu, well aware of his side’s defensive deficiencies, applied a frustrating game plan of negative football drustrupting Nkana’s flow throughout the opening 45 minutes.

But Nkana did test Power and the visitors had goalkeeper Joshua Titima to thank for denying Tshimenga and Harrison Chisala in the first half.

Nkana turned the tables in the second half with the arrival of Mbewe and Bwalya for Chisala and Jacob Ngulube.

The home side duly equalized in the 58th minute when Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba dispatched his customary derby goal against Titima.

But Titima dusted himself off from his traditional derby humiliation at the hands of ‘Sate- Sate’ to make some outstanding saves as Nkana dominated the last 45 minutes.

However, Power still had the last say in the 84th minute when Kelvin Kampamba headed in a controversial goal that many perceive was a hand ball.

The damage was done, Kaindu remained unbeaten in his first four games in charge and Power are still at the top of the table on 10 points tied with 2nd placed Green Buffaloes who beat Nkwazi 1-0 at home via an Aubrey Chellah goal in the 43rd minute.