Government has warned that it will not condone people causing havoc in the name of witch finding.

This follows a spate of violence in Mpongwe district where members of the public ransacked shops and burnt a vehicle of a person suspected of practicing witchcraft.

Copperbelt province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe says law enforcement agencies are the only wings mandated to make investigations of any suspicious activities and not civilians.

In an interview with ZANIS, Mr Nundwe said any looting or destruction of property of persons suspected to be practicing witchcraft amounts to breaking the law with impunity.

“let someone be buried normally, other issues can come later and it is against culture to be dragging coffins here and there looking for a witch or wizard, this should stop , we want order in Mpongwe” he said.

Mr Nundwe warned that the law will take its course against persons causing destruction to public and private property in the name of witch finding.