Government has warned that it will not condone people causing havoc in the name of witch finding.
This follows a spate of violence in Mpongwe district where members of the public ransacked shops and burnt a vehicle of a person suspected of practicing witchcraft.
Copperbelt province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe says law enforcement agencies are the only wings mandated to make investigations of any suspicious activities and not civilians.
In an interview with ZANIS, Mr Nundwe said any looting or destruction of property of persons suspected to be practicing witchcraft amounts to breaking the law with impunity.
“let someone be buried normally, other issues can come later and it is against culture to be dragging coffins here and there looking for a witch or wizard, this should stop , we want order in Mpongwe” he said.
Mr Nundwe warned that the law will take its course against persons causing destruction to public and private property in the name of witch finding.
You would think these are the times of Cecil Rhodes and Nsingu. This is why Mmembe is confused, stop with the Witch Hunts!
Is this your job or it is Sumaili’s job to deal with different religions? We want her to issue a statement or an IS to the effect that whoever they will find practicing real witchcraft and not fake will be spared. Whoever will be found to be fake will face the wrath of the law. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
…How about consulting the purported, Prof Luo `s thinking of establishing witch craft ” university” …. before criminal procedure is under taken therein to the said …. Thoughts from Dr Cm
BACKWARDNESS AT ITS WORST.
THE CELLPHONE IS HIDDEN IN THE COFFIN. WHEN SOMEON IN THE CROWD DIALS THE NUMBER IT VIBRATES A THE CROWD SIMPLY GOES WILD
, THE OWNER OF THE ADJACENT HOUSE IS THE KILLER, THE CROWD DESCENDS ON HIM/HER..
This is a very backward and development inhibitor…..there is no developed country where witchcraft is believed….only in undeveloped countries with a moral breakdown in values……
You are paying those chiefs, they need to be schooled that witchcraft is all lies so they intern sanitize their subjects…. ..