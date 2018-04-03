National Democratic Congress (NDC) Consultant Chishimba Kambwili says his recent personal humiliation and persecution has cemented his resolve to boldly demobilize what he has termed as the monster he helped create after the death of President Michael Sata.

In a statement made available to Q-News, Mr Kambwili says he’s resolved now than ever before to see to it that state power and its accompanying responsibilities is democratically taken away from the hands of what he has referred to as desperate,thieving,heartless and sadistic people.

He says Zambia deserves better and that what the country has today is not even an inch closer to what can be termed as sensible and credible leadership.

Mr Kambwili says his humiliation and persecution,together with that of other progressive political leaders and cadres across the country serves as a reminder to all, that Zambians are living under a fightened,evil and despotic regime, which is determined to paint decent and innocent citizens as criminals.

He says there is no doubt in his mind that tough times lie ahead, but that he believes in the common resolve to overcome sooner rather than later.

Mr Kambwili says the PF government is panicking because they have realized that while their time is up, their alleged crimes of yesterday, today and tomorrow pose a greatest threat to their alleged looting of the state treasury, livelihoods and comfort beyond their tenure of office.

He states that it is very clear that President Lungu has become increasingly paranoid and desperate.

He says his heavy-handed crackdowns on political opponents and a failure to offer voters anything positive only causes his opponents to multiply.

Mr Kambwili has cited the government’s reaction to the launch of the Socialist Party and the subsequent expulsion of the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia as indication of their fear of the coming of Fred M’membe and other critical voices onto the political scene.

The Roan Member of Parliament says during his humiliation and persecution in the past days, he has gone through a period of intense reflection and soul searching and that what comes out prominently is the fact that he needs to make it right once more with people he might have injured in the course of his political activities in the recent past.

He says nothing surpasses the pain and regret of realizing that President Edgar Lungu’s alleged mediocrity is what he defended and risked his life for in the last two Presidential elections.

Mr Kambwili has since apologised to all those he injured whether knowingly or unknowingly.

He has thanked those who stood with him in the opposition,civil society, the church and other stakeholders during his recent predicament.