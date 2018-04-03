National Democratic Congress (NDC) Consultant Chishimba Kambwili says his recent personal humiliation and persecution has cemented his resolve to boldly demobilize what he has termed as the monster he helped create after the death of President Michael Sata.
In a statement made available to Q-News, Mr Kambwili says he’s resolved now than ever before to see to it that state power and its accompanying responsibilities is democratically taken away from the hands of what he has referred to as desperate,thieving,heartless and sadistic people.
He says Zambia deserves better and that what the country has today is not even an inch closer to what can be termed as sensible and credible leadership.
Mr Kambwili says his humiliation and persecution,together with that of other progressive political leaders and cadres across the country serves as a reminder to all, that Zambians are living under a fightened,evil and despotic regime, which is determined to paint decent and innocent citizens as criminals.
He says there is no doubt in his mind that tough times lie ahead, but that he believes in the common resolve to overcome sooner rather than later.
Mr Kambwili says the PF government is panicking because they have realized that while their time is up, their alleged crimes of yesterday, today and tomorrow pose a greatest threat to their alleged looting of the state treasury, livelihoods and comfort beyond their tenure of office.
He states that it is very clear that President Lungu has become increasingly paranoid and desperate.
He says his heavy-handed crackdowns on political opponents and a failure to offer voters anything positive only causes his opponents to multiply.
Mr Kambwili has cited the government’s reaction to the launch of the Socialist Party and the subsequent expulsion of the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia as indication of their fear of the coming of Fred M’membe and other critical voices onto the political scene.
The Roan Member of Parliament says during his humiliation and persecution in the past days, he has gone through a period of intense reflection and soul searching and that what comes out prominently is the fact that he needs to make it right once more with people he might have injured in the course of his political activities in the recent past.
He says nothing surpasses the pain and regret of realizing that President Edgar Lungu’s alleged mediocrity is what he defended and risked his life for in the last two Presidential elections.
Mr Kambwili has since apologised to all those he injured whether knowingly or unknowingly.
He has thanked those who stood with him in the opposition,civil society, the church and other stakeholders during his recent predicament.
For now you have to live with it
Kambwili you’re even luck you did not dismantle the ZWD and other media for the monster. Hope other overzealous ministers have learnt from your fall from grace.
For a change Chishimba I agree with you on one thing. This country deserves better leadership than a clown like yourself wanting to lead this country.
Kambwili is no longer relevant he’s off the conveyor belt. The sooner he learns that the better. It’s a harsh reality.
One would have thought that the man was going to avail himself adequate Rest and perhaps go on a hiatus from the pressures of Politics deeming his current Health. Alas, no sooner had he felt better than he returned ku malushi.
I doubt u Mr Kambwili and the people following u. U are the most corrupt Zambia and you should pay for the money u have stolen.
Why is it that when the government wants to pursue corrupt individuals some half minded Zambian people think the government is punishing those individuals like kambwili and HH?
This guys have stolen alot of money from the country and yet people think they are innocent
CK there is a lot wrong with Zambian politics and the leadership that ECL and PF are providing but please do not even for once kid yourself that you are the solution are saviour to our current situation. Your supporters are equally dilusional. Just when over the last couple of day did you undergo the reflection you talk about when it is common knowledge that half the time you were unconscious having fainted…unless you were faking it? Either way, you are either medically or mentally (or worse still both) unfit for fit for public office. Take a rest. You have no moral, physical or mental ability to take on the PF government, in part as you have rightfully pointed out because you were too intimately involved in creating it. If you don’t heed this advice and still insist on taking on PF…
….heed this advice and still insist on taking on PF and in the process get crushed be rest assured there were be little or no sympathy for you. Don’t let the few people surrounding you deceive you. It will be your loved ones who will suffer when you are incarcerated or worse still 6 feet underground through your own making.
No, No and No!!! Kambwili is the corrupt b.a.s.t.ard who fraudulently registered a company to siphoned taxpayers’ money and enrich himself. He is not a man of integrity being persecuted, h.e.ll No!!! When he was minister, he blocked an ACC investigation and got fired for that. Now the ACC have caught up with him and je wants to twist the truth. Ba laku kaka, chi kabolala, iwee!!!
Ck if you are serious in your regrets , consolidate with other opposition leaders to save Zambia….
Dr. Kambwili, well-said and intentioned. It is good to know that you are seeking forgiveness for the “monster you helped create”. But the full investigation of PF/Lungu including those who created “the monster” will continue well after the Lungu administration–which should be soon.
It is painful that a once great and progressive country is now hurtling downhill to the cliff under a self-confessed visionless “leader”. Sad. Very Sad.
Amidst the cacophony of PF corruption, ills of its intolerance and the vast garbage of PF moral decadence, there lies Edgar Lungu–arguably, the most mediocre pretender to have ascended to the office of the presidency anywhere in the world.
But hold it. Zambians often can correct a bad governance system they once thought would lead them to the…
If some people are guilty of corruption in the PF, Kambwili is high up on the list. First look into your self before you start other battles. You were just an ordinary human resources officer with nothing much to write home about. Now you’ve lost almost everything you greedly acquired, don’t think the ACC will easily let go of those assets and funds they have restricted. What an ending, just join Fred Mmembe at least you will share something in common
promised land. Yes, Zambian democracy self-cleanses from the governance sewage that washes up under mediocre Lungu-type leaders. The later emergence of the FTJ Chiluba (RIP) and precedence of Zambia’s politics attests to that. Be hopeful. Stay still. And be prayerful. Joy cometh in the morning after a drench of PF-induced tears.