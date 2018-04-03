30th March was the day many had been waiting for, the highly anticipated ‘Big 10up’ concert that was to be headlined by Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter Mr Eazi. The event was held at Lusaka’s Queensmead Stadium organized by Amigos Events.

The thousands of audience members went into raptures when Mr Eazi got to the stage. His energetic performances of his many hit singles including ,“Sample you”, “Leg over”,”Dance for you”,”Accra to Lagos”,”Skintight”, was simply amazing.

Mr Eazi ended his set with an infectious performance of his mega hit ‘Pour me water’. He had the entire audience singing along word for word and pouring water on him. Besides the awesome performance, what stood out was Mr Eazi’s interactions with his fans and immersion into the local entertainment culture. From taking many pictures with his adoring fans , to interacting with them on social media to attempting the famous Chimwemwe dance on stage and incorporating some local lingo into his performance.

Zimbabwean singer Ammara Brown gave a stand-out performance of her hit single ‘Akiliz’. For many it was their first time to listen to her music but they quickly got hooked and began to sing-along.

The event had a plethora of talented musicians on hand such as Zambian heavy weights Mampi , Jay Rox , Chef 187 ( who’s set was unfortunately cut short due to time being overran). Others were Wezi ,Kantu ,Mic Burner ,Jae Cash among others.

The night was closed off by South African house/Gqom music duo Destruction Boys as they played their contagious jam Omunye, among other hits.

This was a night that will live long in the memory.

Pictures from the event

(Photos by Tino Nyandoro)

BY KAPA KAUMBA