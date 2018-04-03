The Office of the First Republican President has clarified that the newly formed Socialist Party President Fred M’membe never visited Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to seek support of any kind.
In a statement made available to media today by the Office of the First President Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo, the stories that appeared in the online publication of Daily Nation on 2nd of April and Daily Nation Newspaper on 3rd April 2018 are totally misleading.
“The headlines in the Daily Nation online Publication dated 2nd April 2018 which states ”KK endorses M’membe” and also Daily Nation Newspaper dated 3rd April,2018 which states “Desperation failure” are not true and misleading,”stated Mr. Ngolo.
Mr. Ngolo stated that Dr. Kenneth Kaunda is above party politics and will always support the government of the day.
He further urged media organisations to verify matters concerning the First Republican President with his office in order to avoid issuing unconfirmed statements which will bring the name of Dr.Kaunda into reproach.
Leave my KK alone … He is way above partisan politics.
Ba Richard Sakala mwachiyamba chi Kaunda let him continue sleeping while Zambia is on fire
Leave KK alone, none of you will ever be half the man he is!
This Socialist guy has my endorsement. I believe he has what it takes.
Ba Kaunda having tuma dreams of wamuyayaya, ” Ni by air so belenge mayo, so so belenge mayo, Ba kaunda na ba lusa, nabaya by air! so belenge mayo.” kikikikikiki
Imwe Ba Nzelu … please ndekeleni Bashi Panji alone, na papata mukwai. This is a real patriarchy who not only led the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise with a steady hand but the rest of sub-Saharan Africa during very difficult times.
He’s still by far the greatest man I ever met and I am proud to call him, Mr. President … the Emeritus President of the entire continent of Africa!!! Long Live KK, Live Long & Prosper. A true patriot and the first democrat our nation ever had.
He allowed for the first multi-party elections while he still had the mandate to lead the nation another two more years. And when he lost, he graciously stepped aside. An honorable man, indeed!!!
Best regards,
BR Mumba that title goes to Botswana’s presidents.
Ba Nzelu wrote and I quote “… BR Mumba that title goes to Botswana’s presidents.” End of quote.
Not to me and when the rest of revisionist history is once properly re-written, there will only be one Provost ~ Dr. Kenneth B Kaunda – First President of the Republic of Zambia.
No other African President ever affected continents like KK did. In America, he pushed President Lyndon Baines Johnson make the final push for the Civil Right Acts.
In the Soviet Union, he pushed Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, GCL through the Non-Aligned Movement along side Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Wilson Reagan to break up the Iron Curtain.
In Africa, he helped liberate the entire Sub-Saharan Region … in the Philippines, he helped push the Marcos dynasty out. In India he championed Indira…
Continued…
In Africa, he helped liberate the entire Sub-Saharan Region … in the Philippines, he helped push the Marcos dynasty out. In India he championed Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi selfless rule.
In Brazil (South America) he stood with the masses as revolt took place, in Europe he was the darling of Africa until he started nationalization.
The list is endless … you tell me a single Tswana President with that pedigree and I will give you my skull.
…in my dream and siesta , I saw vividly saw the image of Paul Ngozi the legend of the a singer …saying ulemu as the song resonated … ulemu for KK… drag him NOT in the arena of politics …. Thoughts from Dr CM
Fred is all over the front page every day for 3 days in a row! Don’t play with masters kikiki
Imagine he knows these illiterate fooools will create a storm in a teacup, he knows them he created them…just imagine when he starts to mobilize membership around the country. If Lazy Lungu was a smart lawyer which he is not he would relish someone like Fred who is not blessed with public speaking skills throwing his hat in the ring but we all know Lazy is coward and has surrounded himself with drunkards like Kaizer as advisers a former lab assistant and Yes men…really laughable…I wonder what would have happened if Kalaba was still in that Ministry; he would have told Lazy to calm down.
This is bad for UPND. It makes the opposition weak.
Nzelu – in any other country..a socialist Party would just attract tree hangers and students trying to find themselves…but in Zambia with Kaponyas such as PF you don’t need to invest in media as they will do it for you.
Why is PF involving old man KK in this rubbish forcing his office to issue statement …I mean his office have never come out when there have been serious issues happening within the region. Is KK’s office afraid of the insecure corrupt coward in State House fearing he could go into panic mode and cut off benefits. His office never came out when the was talk of KK visiting Mugabe in Harare and persuading him to step down.
We all know Richard sakala is a lungu mouthpiece …..lungu ,sack who ever did not advise you about giving membe a platform……
Leave the old fossil alone. you have run out of ideas and want to involve someone who is enjoying his retirement abait after causing a lot of misery to us. UNIP is dead and berried except for my friend Mumba, who apparently sounds intelligent despite the fact the he still claims to the last UNIP fimofimo..kkkkk.
Nevermind BR Mumba Jr …the chap is delusional with nostalgia excuse him, he thinks he is the knight in shining amour riding his horse down the hill keeping the UNIP flame burning …really laughable…meanwhile he is ignorantly shameless parading himself as PF cadre spewing utter claptrap with braggadocio.
Imwe Ba Jay Jay … not today, please!!! I am in a very good mood today having a great day; please dance with me. And yes, I am the last UNIPist standing. I am blushing blue, even if my parte is actively dead … I am true to my word. I promised myself at a very tender age that I will die a UNIPist and so a UNIPist I will die.
There’s no single party currently that has my full support, but Edgar, I love … he is a descent man trying very hard to stir and lead the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise under very difficult conditions. His steady hand has averted calamities for us.
1. 5 General Elections in the last 10 years. One election is a cash cow imagine 5 in 10 years.
2. $40,000,000 a month alone went into paying for power during load shedding and we still survived.
3…
Continued…
3. Army worms for 2 years in a row and we still had a reasonable harvest.
4. Became President while the rest of the world was in a recession but we survived
5. Despite having so many enemies, he continues to focus on the job.
6. After MCS (MHSRIP) left us, the country was almost on fire, ECL rose from obscurity and with a steady hand he leads.
I can go on and on … Edgar, I love, but the Current Opposition, I hate!!! As it is written in Scripture … Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated. Malachi 1:2.
@Jay Jay.
I like your language. you can make a very good managing editor at Fred Mmembe’s Mast newspaper. Discuss with Mmembe if he can allow you to become the managing editor at the Mast. Your credibility is needed there. I am sure the newspaper sales will shoot to the skies when you start working there. You have a very good combination of humor, sarcasm and accuracy. I don’t know how long you’ve been studying the Zambian political landscape but you seem to understand Zambian politics very well.
let KK COME BACK TO POLITICS UNIP WILL SWEEP 2021 POLLS WAMUYAYA IS BACK,VIGILANTE, MEALIE MEAL COUPONS
Give the old man a break. His unaltered vision of “One Zambia, One Nation” is the reason why we are still enjoying years of peace and stability so why would he ever support politics of division?
He is a living legacy, standing out taller and more dignified than any other leader Zambia has ever had so keep his name away from mediocre, roughneck politics.
Fred has the brains. He is a strategist.
Lies too soon even the fetus has changed into a real baby.