Government has said that relations between Zambia and Cuba will continue to remain strong and intact despite Government’s handing over of the Note Verbale to Mr. Pages and the Cuban Government.

Minister of Foreign Afffairs Joseph Malanji said that the Cuban ambassador yesterday morning during a meeting accepted crossing the diplomatic red line when he pledged to support the newly formed opposition Socialist Party, adding that relations between the two countries cannot be soured by an earring officer.

Mr. Malanji, however, emphasised that there was no going back in the decision taken by government because Mr. Vilas crossed the line and that Cuba must send a new envoy to Zambia.

Government initiated the process to request Cuba to recall its ambassador for allegedly attending the launch of the newly formed opposition Socialist Party and pledging to support it.

And University of Zambia political lecturer Lee Habasonda has said that it was important for diplomats to always observe the rules and regulations of the country they are working in.

Mr. Habasonda said it is important for diplomats to avoid involving themselves in politics and internal affairs of other countries.

Mr. Habasonda however said that there was need for the government and the Cuban government to discuss the matter to find a solution.

And Yali Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza said that the move by Cuban Ambassador to Zambia, Nelson Pages to pledge support to the newly launched Socialist party is against international law.

Mr. Mwanza said that it was disappointing that ambassador Pages got involved into active politics by publicly pledging support to the Socialist party.