Government has said that relations between Zambia and Cuba will continue to remain strong and intact despite Government’s handing over of the Note Verbale to Mr. Pages and the Cuban Government.
Minister of Foreign Afffairs Joseph Malanji said that the Cuban ambassador yesterday morning during a meeting accepted crossing the diplomatic red line when he pledged to support the newly formed opposition Socialist Party, adding that relations between the two countries cannot be soured by an earring officer.
Mr. Malanji, however, emphasised that there was no going back in the decision taken by government because Mr. Vilas crossed the line and that Cuba must send a new envoy to Zambia.
Government initiated the process to request Cuba to recall its ambassador for allegedly attending the launch of the newly formed opposition Socialist Party and pledging to support it.
And University of Zambia political lecturer Lee Habasonda has said that it was important for diplomats to always observe the rules and regulations of the country they are working in.
Mr. Habasonda said it is important for diplomats to avoid involving themselves in politics and internal affairs of other countries.
Mr. Habasonda however said that there was need for the government and the Cuban government to discuss the matter to find a solution.
And Yali Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza said that the move by Cuban Ambassador to Zambia, Nelson Pages to pledge support to the newly launched Socialist party is against international law.
Mr. Mwanza said that it was disappointing that ambassador Pages got involved into active politics by publicly pledging support to the Socialist party.
Storm in a tea cup.
We need to stop making snap decisions based on emotions.
This is a story for conumptiom by those with little to do made by thuse with less to do delivered by those with less to do channelled directly to those with less to do through a media with less to do
Unless Cuba has become a softie under Raul Castro or Zambia is considered a none consequential state to him this won’t go down lightly. The Cubans are not known to do things conventionally they believe themselves to be revolutionary for this very reason !
Water under the bridge now.
I’m not sure what you benefit from Cuba and vice versa
Thanks
BB2914,2016
If Habasonda himself is a Political Lecturer based at UNZA he has crossed the red line and he should be fired from the university asap but if he’s a Political Science Lecturer that is a different story. There’s need for UNZA and the ZAMBIAN government to discuss Habasonda”a role failure to which there might be ripple effects.
I dont have nice words, except dirty stuff for today.
Mushota have you heard of Cuba? You have rigged LT BB 2914 polls. Go to sleep you had a late night at the nursing home.
Upnd and hh are capitalists but you will hear them supporting socialists just because they don’t like pf and ecl. These turds never ceases to amaze me because they don’t know what they stand for.
What specific statute or convention is Isaac Mwanza referring to here? Let him provide the complete citation….
Just how many people are you going to expel this year? There is what is called dialogue and reconciliation. You cannot be expelling people at whim, unless they are coming to support you? This is retrogressive and must be stopped forthwith. How many Zambian diplomats have misbehaved and expelled anyhow? Malanji should behave properly and act as an adviser to Lungu instead of letting stooges like Kaizer and this clueless spokespern put on a show together with Sumaili. They are tarnishing the image of the country. Time for damage control? Think before you act and don’t just act on impulse.
Some matters are not negotiable. We are not cowards. Rules are rules period. Unless you admit that vilas fkdup we cant take your comment seriously.
It’s disappointing to see people supporting such wrong action by Cuban ambassador . When he says I will support the Socialist party it means Cuba as a country is supporting Membe through its ambassador. It’s not attending the meeting which is a problem here but the utterances to support Membe. In any case who can survive if any ambassador accredited to Cuba did a similar thing in Cuba? Sometimes it’s better to keep quite if you know nothing about the implication of something than opening your mouth full of Kaponda.
Unfortunately under5s reasoning capacity is stunted and can’t think beyond tribe. Wait for their leader to support govts move for them to change their thinking of which i doubt hh to do.
Tell us why the other invited guests of socialist part were deported ? What diplomatic code did they break ?
We thinks lungu and his gang of thieves is just insecure
@Denkede. You’re absolutely right, these under 5s do not understand the meaning and work of an ambassador from another country. They’re full of nothing but trying to take their hh to state house. They oppose anything without thinking. If Cuba is going to support Membe it’s it’s supporting lawlessness of not paying tax and not paying wages to the workers. This membe is the law breaker and he must not be allowed to stand as the president. Law breakers must be kept under bars.
We say a reprimand was in order , we thinks lungu and his gang of looters are toooo insecure , if not tell us why he deported the other invited guests ?? What diplomatic protocol did they break ??
That order to have the diplomat removed was born of fear and panic by lungu …..yes the diplomat did wrong , but why did lungu deport all other invited guests ??
That is the elephant in the room the kaponya insecure looters don’t want you to ask , what diplomatic protocol did they break , ?
and before you make foo.ls of your selfs in justifying lungus insecurity and paranoia , fred membe has all their travel documents to show all was in order …..