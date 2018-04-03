The Lifestyle PR Agency, PR Girl Media has consistently introduced trend-setting events that showcase Zambia’s luxury and premium brands. The Champagne Picnic is the newest addition to PR Girl Media’s calendar of premier events. For this outdoor and day-time event, PR Girl Media partnered with other colourful brands such as Stella Artois and The Terrace. The luxurious gardens of Taj Pamodzi Hotel made a perfect venue as guests were entertained in a garden of absolute delight.

Lusaka’s A-listers, socialites and celebrities came out for a day of style and glamour under the fashion theme “Splash Your Colour”. The array of colour at this event was undeniable as our guests strolled into the garden in their most fashionable. In attendance was South African entrepreneur and media personality, Bonang Matheba who wowed the audience with her charm and poise.

El Mukuka kicked off the entertainment with a sundowner session followed by Kuni’s electric performance. Esnoko’s preview of his SA Fashion week line was brought out in a unique way as the models walked through the crowd bringing the fashion even closer to the guests. The music continued with headline performer Roberto giving a sensational performance delivering smash hits “Into You” and “Vitamin U”. Sebastien Dutch ended the night with the perfect fusion of house, hip-hop and urban hits.

“This year, we decided to add another premium and exclusive event to our calendar. Bonang Matheba was a pleasant special guest and we loved every moment with her. We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the first edition of this event and can definitely confirm that this is an event we cannot wait to host again next year!” said Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, Managing Partners of PR Girl Media. Photos of the event and details of other upcoming events by PR Girl Media can be found on their social media pages.

Pictures from the event

( Photos by Dwayne photography)