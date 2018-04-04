Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba has astonishingly revealed that he differed with Veteran Journalist Fred M’membe and his then Second Deputy Secretary General Dr Cosmas Musumali because of gay rights.

Dr Musumali and Mr. M’membe were instrumental in the formation of the Rainbow Party but the duo has since gone ahead to announce the creation of a new political party called the Socialist Party of Zambia.

Mr. Kabimba revealed on Tuesday when he featured on a live radio programme on Millennium Radio that Mr. M’membe and Dr Musumali wanted to use the Rainbow Party to promote the rights of people of different sexual orientation.

He said some of the people who wanted to finance the activities of the Rainbow Party if it promoted the gay agenda are the same ones who are promoting the Socialist Party.

“They were there during the launch of the Socialist Party, I saw them and I am happy to tell the Zambian people that the Rainbow Party will not receive funding from individuals and groups that want to promote issues that are at variance with our Zambian and Christian values,” Mr. Kabimba said.

“I will not compromise the values of this nation because of political party funding. Issues of different sexual orientation are alien to the Zambian people and Zambians don’t want to change that on the altar of political expedience,” he said.

Mr. Kabimba however wished the Socialist Party well on the Zambian political scene.

“Why did we have differences with our colleagues, firstly we disagreed with the type of people they wanted to bring as financiers on their sexual orientation. We are not so desperate that we can get money from everybody, some of the characters they brought who even attended the launch on Saturday viz-a viz our moral standing as a political party in a Christian nation, we said no,” Mr. Kabimba revealed.

Mr. Kabimba said the second fundamental difference was on the party’s relationship with God.

He added, “We refused to accept the view that socialism means we can’t pray to God and that there is no God and that we can’t offer prayers when we have meetings. If you follow global affairs, you will remember that renowned Scientist Stephen Walking who died a few weeks ago made a very interesting remark, he said Science can’t prove that here is no God, that Science has not done any experiment to show that God does not no exist. Now you have some of our colleagues who thought they were more educated and more Socialist than us and that they should drive this agenda that God does not exist.”

He said, “These were fundamental areas of difference and therefore because they found that a big number of us could not subscribe to those views which we thought they were crazy, they couldn’t build the pressure within the party, they tried to rally people against me and buy people against me and they failed, the last straw that broke the camel back was the formation of the new party.”