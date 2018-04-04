Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba has astonishingly revealed that he differed with Veteran Journalist Fred M’membe and his then Second Deputy Secretary General Dr Cosmas Musumali because of gay rights.
Dr Musumali and Mr. M’membe were instrumental in the formation of the Rainbow Party but the duo has since gone ahead to announce the creation of a new political party called the Socialist Party of Zambia.
Mr. Kabimba revealed on Tuesday when he featured on a live radio programme on Millennium Radio that Mr. M’membe and Dr Musumali wanted to use the Rainbow Party to promote the rights of people of different sexual orientation.
He said some of the people who wanted to finance the activities of the Rainbow Party if it promoted the gay agenda are the same ones who are promoting the Socialist Party.
“They were there during the launch of the Socialist Party, I saw them and I am happy to tell the Zambian people that the Rainbow Party will not receive funding from individuals and groups that want to promote issues that are at variance with our Zambian and Christian values,” Mr. Kabimba said.
“I will not compromise the values of this nation because of political party funding. Issues of different sexual orientation are alien to the Zambian people and Zambians don’t want to change that on the altar of political expedience,” he said.
Mr. Kabimba however wished the Socialist Party well on the Zambian political scene.
“Why did we have differences with our colleagues, firstly we disagreed with the type of people they wanted to bring as financiers on their sexual orientation. We are not so desperate that we can get money from everybody, some of the characters they brought who even attended the launch on Saturday viz-a viz our moral standing as a political party in a Christian nation, we said no,” Mr. Kabimba revealed.
Mr. Kabimba said the second fundamental difference was on the party’s relationship with God.
He added, “We refused to accept the view that socialism means we can’t pray to God and that there is no God and that we can’t offer prayers when we have meetings. If you follow global affairs, you will remember that renowned Scientist Stephen Walking who died a few weeks ago made a very interesting remark, he said Science can’t prove that here is no God, that Science has not done any experiment to show that God does not no exist. Now you have some of our colleagues who thought they were more educated and more Socialist than us and that they should drive this agenda that God does not exist.”
He said, “These were fundamental areas of difference and therefore because they found that a big number of us could not subscribe to those views which we thought they were crazy, they couldn’t build the pressure within the party, they tried to rally people against me and buy people against me and they failed, the last straw that broke the camel back was the formation of the new party.”
Uko! (As my grandma would have put it)
Wapya Munzi, So could Cosmas be gay as well?
Which party has a more gay name Rainbow or socialist party? Ironic isn’t it
I grew up in the 80s and have achieved the highest levels of education; what beats my brains is how I cant find anything gay related in my past, that of fathers or grands parents. I have read extensively viz-a-viz to find anything gay related issues in Zambia or Africa for that matter; the Arabs broke African slaves by doing them backsides and have found nothing to do with ‘thats how you were born’…no such issues as being in the closet either…therefore, my conclusion is that this gay issue is not genetically oriented but a choice. It has nothing to do with me if they are Zambian gays but my morals and the fact that I follow the Christ wont make me condone their behaviour but I have a duty to protect them! Gays in Zambia, go ahead but keep it to yourselves, to prosecute them based on…
So Mmembe does double dipping..he married Mutinta as a cover up. People that know him personally say he is gay ..no smoke without fire
…Christian values we then need to prosecute our men abusing our college and university girls, the sugar daddies and all the other sins in Zambia…
Wynter, there are no rainbows in winter. The rainbow is a symbol for the LGBT people. They used you but thank God you have grown up in politics. Now get back to PF and help revive Sata’s vision which Lungu was clueless about.
Wynter, your assertions may be true but the timing raises alot of questions. If you stood on principle you would have raised these issues long ago. Are you bitter because Musumali has left your defunct party? Fred has stood by you even when you lost your job in PF. Now when you feel you have nothing to benefit from him you throw mud at him? Show some loyalty.
Very true JourneyMan. Fred was very royal to Wynter even when there was a storm at the time the entire PF descended on him, he never gave up but continued to support him. The timing is also wrong. At the point of separation why did Wynter choose to remain quiet until now when there is a new party. As for you whynter just go back ku farm. Even if ECL has failed us in many ways he has at least delivered a defective constitution which we can work on now which you failed to do when you were Injustice Minister.
Its strange how vile chaps like Wynter are still walking our streets freely….these are the people who we tasked to investigate why fuel was so expensive at the pump and to streamline the procurement and tender process of crude oil back in 2012 only for him to become a power player in the sector. I mean Kabimba can hit harder punches at PF but he knows better to toe the line now he is back to his filthy old tricks using homosexuality again like he did in Sata’s time. What importance is that to us…are gay people not humans?
Gays stole the Rainbow from God! A sign of Gods covenant with man. That shows what type of people they are. “Gay Pride” they call it. At the root of the homosexual agenda is Pride. Pride is the first sin.
“I was born this way”. You want to stop being gay? Humble yourself, fast and get deliverance from a Deliverance Ministry. Its not easy but the Sea Serpent (Job 41) can be cast out and you can live a normal life. In fact all perversion can be defeated this way. Humble yourself and submit yourself to God (James 4: 7). The issue of homosexuality is a spiritual one and should not be approached with logic or politics. You will be wasting your time
Glory to God that he has provided a way out of this bondage!!
@Chalwe. Really? Mwezenko?
Winter is correct, l saw these people too. I think as Zambians we need to protect our cultural heritage robustly. Adopting this practices that can’t be found in our core values as a people will lead to destroying the next generation to come.
It’s his opinion and he deserves a hearing.
This duo appears fraudulent in every form and I would’nt entrust my 8 year old son into their care for a minute. What more the entire country?
Is the Socialist Party crushing before take off?
No one says gay people ain’t humans, They are! However, people hate their practices of same sex marriages, such don’t resonate well with God’s plan for procreation. the practices are evil and shouldn’t be condoned everywhere.
Wynter has done well to alert the gullible masses or voters of Zambia who might not have a deep analytical mind to know things beyond face value. If advocates of gay rights are allowed to ascend to the presidency in Zambia, might attract the fierce wrath of God.
This revelation on its own will nail M’membe’s party into the ground. It doesn’t help it that there have been rumors for a long time that M’membe does actually have such leanings. It will be interesting to see their reaction if any.
Mmembe is failing to test his popularity. !!!
No stamina, No Legs and obviously the flames have gone off from the word go !! Running a political party is different trim running a news print
Kabimba is comfirming and validating the well known own secret.
Come to think of it. The two in the picture above actually look gay to me. Looks like Dr Musumali wanted a gay hug and Wynter could not give it, but as seen above Membe freely gave the hug.
GAY OR NOT, WHO CARES, CHRISTIAN OR NOT
WE ALL PRAY AT BEDTIME BEFORE WE GET DOWN TO “WORK’.
WE ENGAGE OURSELVES IN ALL SORTS OF FUN, BACKSIDE, BLOW TOP, LEAKING ETC WITH OUR WIVES IN BEDROOMS.
IF ONLY TWO PEOPLE IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN, HOW DID THEY MULTIPLY?