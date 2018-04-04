I’m not a Messiah, there can only be one Messiah-Fred M’membe

10
546 views

Related Posts:

Loading...

10 COMMENTS

  1. You see now lungu and your very du.ll advisors, you have given this man a platform.

    Membe probably calculated the free publicity you danda heads will gift him…

    1

    2

    • Mmembe can have the tallest platform in the world, he will never be president of Zambia. Go and eat a Mango or something!

      1

      2

    • The more opposition parties, the easier it will be for President Lungu and the PF to win. How do you not see this?

      0

      0

    • The man has a ambition, let him fulfil it. Most people think Mmembe has come to fight those who grabbed the post from him and the position he enjoyed for over 20 years as a Kingmaker. That is not a far fetched assumption to make. Lungu started as a humble man but look at the devastation he has caused and slowly he is consolidation his place to rule for years to come.

      0

      0

    • an ambition and
      consolidating.
      Mwalishiba fye ifwe we think faster than we type, with a 1000-fold difference between the two senses! You know what I mean anyway. Ndelembafye mucibemba ayi?

      0

      0

    • Nubian Princess

      That’s what they said about sata …..so you can go and scratch you know where….

      0

      0

  2. Sure, Fred so you’re not the messiah and we shouldn’t confuse you with Christ?

    Honestly, what a ridiculous thing to say.

    1

    0

  3. We had no doubt in our mind you were not the messiah. We knew you were with satana from the start kikikikikiki.

    0

    0

  4. Fred Mmembe is a liar. He claims to be a socialist when he is a hardcore capitalist who wouldn’t even allow his employees at the late post newspaper to join or form a union. Zambians I pray that you will not be lied to by this tax avoider.

    1

    0

  5. Just like that UPND loses ground. Yet they will continue supporting this new rainbow party as it steal real estate from them kikikiki.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here