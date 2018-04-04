Related Posts:
You see now lungu and your very du.ll advisors, you have given this man a platform.
Membe probably calculated the free publicity you danda heads will gift him…
Mmembe can have the tallest platform in the world, he will never be president of Zambia. Go and eat a Mango or something!
The more opposition parties, the easier it will be for President Lungu and the PF to win. How do you not see this?
The man has a ambition, let him fulfil it. Most people think Mmembe has come to fight those who grabbed the post from him and the position he enjoyed for over 20 years as a Kingmaker. That is not a far fetched assumption to make. Lungu started as a humble man but look at the devastation he has caused and slowly he is consolidation his place to rule for years to come.
an ambition and
consolidating.
Mwalishiba fye ifwe we think faster than we type, with a 1000-fold difference between the two senses! You know what I mean anyway. Ndelembafye mucibemba ayi?
Nubian Princess
That’s what they said about sata …..so you can go and scratch you know where….
Sure, Fred so you’re not the messiah and we shouldn’t confuse you with Christ?
Honestly, what a ridiculous thing to say.
We had no doubt in our mind you were not the messiah. We knew you were with satana from the start kikikikikiki.
Fred Mmembe is a liar. He claims to be a socialist when he is a hardcore capitalist who wouldn’t even allow his employees at the late post newspaper to join or form a union. Zambians I pray that you will not be lied to by this tax avoider.
Just like that UPND loses ground. Yet they will continue supporting this new rainbow party as it steal real estate from them kikikiki.