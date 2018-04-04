

Government has expressed happiness with the workmanship of AVIC International the contractor engaged to construct and Rehabilitate Roads in Lusaka under the L400 road project.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo expressed happiness shortly after touring Mungwi, Lumumba and Ngwerere Roads yesterday.

Mr Lusambo disclosed that Phase two of the project is expected to cost two hundred and forty one million dollars.

He said Lusaka is growing at a very fast rate hence the need to improve and grow the road network.

And Mr Lusambo says the completion of the phase two L 400 projects in Lusaka is expected to give new look and boost business through provision of better services.

The Provincial Minister further commended Road Development Agency –RDA- for marking considerable progress on the project.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament cautioned members of the public against encroaching on land meant for development such as construction of roads.

He further said its government agenda to reshape and maintain all the roads in Lusaka and other parts of the country to improve the living standards of its citizenry.

And Road Development Agency –RDA- Director and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu said seventy percent -70% of the project has been done so far.

Meanwhile AVIC International Chief Engineer Huang Jun further explained that the project is expected to be completed in July this year.