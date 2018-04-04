Ruling PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has made an application to the Constitutional Court to have it set aside or reverse its ruling that Ministers who over stayed in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 should pay back the money.
On 8th August, 2016 the Constitutional Court declared that the Ministers had occupied their positions illegally after Parliament was dissolved and ordered them to pay back the money and vacate their positions immediately.
The Patriotic Front’s application follows a judgment by the Constitutional Court on 17th November, 2017 that 64 ministers who stayed on in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 must pay back the money they received during the period they illegally occupied their positions.
But Mr. Mwila in his application contended that the decision by the court was improper, oppressive, unjust and contradicts the national values of human dignity and equality.
He said Mr. Bonaventure Mutale who is representing the respondents has advised him that being the court of first and final instance, it is incumbent upon the judges of the court to reverse the injustice.
The PF Secretary General argued that the state benefited from the services that the respondents had rendered when they remained in office after the dissolution of Parliament.
This is contained in a Notice of motion to set aside or reverse parts of the Judgment of 8th of August 2016 that has been filed in the Constitutional Court.
In this matter, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and the opposition UPND had sued then Justice Minister Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others for illegally staying in the government after Parliament was dissolved.
The ruling delivered by Constitutional Court Judge Margaret Munalula representing the 5 Judges had dismissed Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s application in which he had wanted the court to revisit it’s ruling that the former Ministers must pay back the money they obtained during the time they were found to have occupied their offices illegally, saying it was against the public interest that he was seeking to represent the Ministers.
I am lost for words…really i cannot understand this level of thinking from PF. In which planet do they live?
The imminent impeachment motion has started to hit Lungu and PF, they are now confused and don’t know what to do. Te apa…you thought it was a joke when HH and UPND told you that they will go ahead and present it to Parliament.
And we wonder why there is an impeachment motion in Parliament today. Could it be because of such wanton disregard for the constitution? #JustAskingforAFriend
This is nonsense…I think its time for revolution in Zambia. Baya sana ba pompwe aba. This is stealing in broad daylight. Come on guys lets get rid of Lungu and his govt before its too late
These are some of the matters that call for the fine tuning of the Constitution. If there was no cabinet when parley was dissolved, it means there was no speaker as well. To whom was Edgar going to handover power when there was no speaker? It also defeats the principal of separation of power. It further increases the powers of the President because he presides over the nation for 90 days without consulting anyone. This is what will cause Hichilema’s petition to fail
Now they’re appealing to the same court that made the ruling so that the same court should rule against its own ruling. Baffling developments or is it waffling! We the people must now request for deployment of bailiffs to grab these Ministers’ properties since they have failed to comply with court order. Them are so quick to send bailiffs to poor citizens over small amounts owing. We must all be equal before the law. Government of the day can’t be supporting lawlessness!
Kambwili should be the first to repay. At some point I thought Harry Kalaba had offered to pay back. Clearly, there is no intention to pay back. Dont be surprised if a ‘compromise’ is reached this time around. Kaili the Concourt already has a precedent of reversing it’s own decisions.
Hahaha
Don’t condemn pf, blame the clowns masquerading as judges at concourt.They kept on reversing and reversing their own earlier rulings, so every moron now wants try their luck in case those clowns do what they know best; REVERSE THEIR OWN RULING
WHO APPOINTED THIS CLOWNS?
EXECUTIVE BUFFOON?
Truly unforgivable pay it back. This is the kind of waste ,theft and abuse that is swelling Zambia’s public debt …now estimated at US $13bn.
Pay what you owe thieves…Paranoid Freaks Party.
Don’t blame the PF over this matter. The problem is the constitution Judges who are either politically or tribal inclined. They have been a nonsense in the eyes of many Zambians. The best should have been to remove these judges. I will not be surprised to hear that the judgement is reversed because of their high level of incompetence
WHO BULLIED WORST CONSTITUTION THRU PARLIAMENT?
WHO ASSENTED THE CONSTITUTION?
WHO APPOINTED THIS JUSTICES?
WHO TOLD MINISTERS TO STAY IN THE OFFICE?
Who you want to blame for CRIMINAL !MBECILITY, UPND or “anointed”, “vise”, “visionary” and Endemically Corrupt Leader of Plunderers Federation?
How retarded that such BuLL SHlT is coming from our party. How thick is this dull ape Mwila?
Something wrong with his brain. How can the Con Court act on such a retarded request?
Blame it on our Lawyer President who misled the greedy, gullible Ministers. The leadership is less inspiring these days. Mwila must vacate his office pronto!
These ministers will use this Salary debt against our President when the Impeachment motion comes up. Be careful.
Mr President, tame our cadres like Mwila before we voters lose confidence in the party.
WHO BULLIED WORST CONSTITUTION THRU PARLIAMENT?
WHO ASSENTED THE CONSTITUTION?
WHO APPOINTED THIS JUSTICES?
WHO TOLD MINISTERS TO STAY IN THE OFFICE?
Who you want to blame for CRIMINAL !MBECILITY, UPND or “anointed”, “vise”, “visionary” and Endemically Corrupt Leader of Plunderers Federation?
The PF should also ask the Concourt to hear the UPND Presidential petition they had thrown out after the 2016 general elections after the 14 days had elapsed. Just pay back the money you got illegally and retain the little integrity you have been left with. This matter will haunt you no matter how long it takes.Umulandu taubola.
This is a proper case for impeachment, have they cooked up something with these con court judges so that they reverse and eventually the impeachment motion falls through? The court ruled that the President mislead his ministers and earned emoluments illegally. Do you need to be a rocket scientist to fathom that something is amiss here? And the grounds given here are preposterous to say the least. If these con court judges are serious they should throw this application with the contempt it deserves. In fact they should not only pay but also vacate their positions forthwith and be tried for embezzlement of public funds. Nonsense.
Ebupuba ubu tulandapo. Thats tax payers money and should be paid back. phew