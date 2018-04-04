Shepolopolo on Wednesday kept their 2018 Women’s AFCON qualifying hopes alive after fighting back to draw 3-3 away in a preliminary round , first leg tie against Twiga Stars Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Zambia battled from two-down in the opening 22 minutes when Stumai Abdullah put the Twiga Stars ahead in the 1st minute.

Asha Rashid then scored her first of two on the day in the 22nd minute.

But Barbara Banda cut that lead in the 25th minute and Misozi Zulu equalized in the 46th minute.

However, Rashid put The Twiga Stars back ahead two minutes later before Banda restored parity in the 79th minute.

Shepolopolo and The Twiga Stars will meet in the final leg on April 8 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner over both legs will advance to June’s final qualifying phase where they will face victor of the first round tie involving Namibia and Zimbabwe.