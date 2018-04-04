Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Zambia YANG YOUMING, says Zambia is the 2nd largest destination of Chinese investment in Africa.

Mr. YANG says there has been an increase in both private and public Chinese investments to Zamia.

He has attributed this to the stable and conducive environment which has continued to attract direct foreign investment.

Mr. YANG was speaking in Lusaka today, when he met Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon. Ronald K. Chitotela MP. to bid farewell.

The Chinese envoy assured the Minister that the Chinese government will continue to support Zambia.

“China will continue to support the government of Zambia in its effort to diversify financing options of infrastructure projects.” Mr YANG said.

He added that Zambia should continue prioritising infrastructure projects which once finished will help improve the country’s economy.

And Mr. CHITOTELA said Zambia has seen an upswing in infrastructure development during Mr. YANG’s tenure.

He said CHINA is helping Zambia to undertake milestone infrastructure projects which include the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Ndola International airport and the specialised hospital among others.

Mr. CHITOTELA has thanked Mr. YANG for playing a pivotal role in ensuring that Zambia put up an international conference centre ahead of hosting the African Union summit in 2022.

“ You played an important role to ensure that Zambia starts putting up an ultra modern international conference, for that Zambia will forever be grateful.” Mr. Chitotela said.

The Minister added that Zambia is now a shining example in the region in terms of infrastructure development.