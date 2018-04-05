Promoted side Trident F.C of Kalumbila are looking forward to making their debut appearance in FAZ Division One Zone 2.

Division One games starts on April 8 with Trident hosting FQMO Roads in the North Western Province derby.

Trident coach Kaluba Musongo is upbeat ahead of the new campaign.

“It is good we won promotion but we need to work hard in Division One this year. We need to work hard,” Musongo said.

He is expecting stiff competition in Zone 2 where Trident will be competing against old guards such as Roan United, Mufulira Wanderers, Konkola Blades and Ndola United.

“I know it will be really tough to play in Zone 2. We have big teams like Mufulira Wanderers from my home town; there is also Kansanshi who just missed promotion last season. We will have stiff competition,” Musongo said.

Trident won promotion from Division Two without losing a match in the 2017 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Division One season will start with Week 2 matches after being delayed by a week.

FAZ Division One Zone 2 – Week Two

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Kalulushi Modern Stars vs Mufulira Wanderers

Kashikishi Warriors vs Mining Rangers

FQMO Mining Operation vs Konkola Blades

ZNS Lwamfumu vs Indeni

Mufulira Blackpool vs Chambishi

Trident vs FQMO Roads

Ndola United vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Roan United vs Gomes