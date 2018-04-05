The Construction of 44 houses for the blind and disabled people that have been resettled to pave way for development of a $450 million Kafulafuta Dam project in Masaiti district in Copperbelt province has neared completion.

Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company (KWSC) Planning and Development Manager, Paul Billima, says the houses are mostly for those that had been displaced from the government run Blind Centre in the district.

Mr Bilima further said the 44 houses are part of over 250 houses that the contractor, China Complete Corporation, have been built for people as part of compensation for their relocation since the Dam project was launched in the district.

He said the company expects to move all the affected people into the new houses by the end of April and thereafter commence works on the Dam project along Kafulafuta River.

In an interview with ZANIS shortly after inspecting the houses, Mr Bilima said once completed the project would see the company extracting more than 300,000 cubic metres of water a day.

Mr Billima further stressed that the project will also create employment and opportunities for people to engage in fish farming among other ventures.

“These extractions will improve service delivery by Kafubu and adequately serve the districts. The project will create thousands of jobs for the locals and allow us to improve service delivery,” he said.

And Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability Inspector, John Kununa, has commended the project whose standards he described as impressive.

Mr Kununa was however quick to call upon the contractor to provide ramps at the entrances of the houses to cater for the disabled in the area.

“We need to have some ramps built to allow easy access for people on wheelchairs, otherwise we are very impressed with the standards of the houses,” he said

Mr Kununa has since urged people that will occupy the houses to take care of them and form committees that would look into issues of cleanliness and maintenance of the facilities.

The Kafulafuta dam project, funded by Government through a loan secured from Exim Bank of China, is expected to start this month of which when completed will provide clean and safe water in Masaiti, Mpongwe, Ndola and Luanshya districts.

The Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations (Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997) and the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 mandate the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to enforce fair compensation and resettlement of persons affected by any development project or programmes across the country.