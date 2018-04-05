

Livingstone Mayor, Eugene Mapuyo has called up on petroleum dealers and the security wings in the country to work collectively in the implementation of fuel marking technology.

This is an innovation that has been adopted by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) where markers are added to refined fuels by national governments to combat smuggling, dilution and adulteration.

Fuel marketers deploy marking programs to prevent grade switching and to ensure proper levels of chemical addition are present.

Speaking during the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) stake holder meeting in fuel marking at the Court Yards Hotel in Livingstone yesterday, the mayor said the technology will help curb the perpetuated illegal selling of fuel and the smuggling of petroleum products in the country.

“Illegal traders have caused a lot of damage to property and loss of life due to their sub-standard storage of petroleum products. I therefore commend this move by ERB because it will bring sanity in the petroleum business”, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, ERB Executive Director, Langiwe Lungu stated that this technology will also help the government to gather enough revenue for the country because there will be a cease in petroleum dealers who dodge taxes by smuggling fuel.

“This is a good initiative and has been adopted by a lot of African countries, Ghana being in the lead hence I believe it will be a workable idea in our country”, Ms. Lungu said.

She further said people who will be found selling unmarked fuel will attract a fine of US$30,000 or kwacha equivalent or imprisonment for over 2 years or both.

And the stake holders present at the meeting expressed confidence in the technology but called upon ERB to guarantee them safety from exploitation in the process because the idea is new to the Zambian people.