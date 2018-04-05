Related Posts:
- Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo cautions the Inspector General of Police and his Command
- Stephen Kampyongo cautions Grand Coalition’s move to join UPND in constitution demostration
- Victory Ministries invites Stephen Kampyongo for a service in Chinsali
- Stephen Kampyongo threaten to remove “Political Civil Servants” if they don’t quit public service
- Stephen Kampyongo calls for a Continuous Professional Development Course for All Police Officers
Loading...
Great !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What a disaster. What went wrong in Zambia, God is punishing Zambia.
Emotions everywhere… panic panic panic…
Sadness.
Nonsense, the whole purpose of the so called press conference was to attack UPND. Also why can’t Madam Wina speak for herself why is Kampyongo speaking for her? You guys are really panicking about the imminent impeachment, what has changed? I thought you were once confident.