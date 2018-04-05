President Edgar Lungu says the ruling Patriotic Front is ready to dialogue whenever all the stakeholders involved are ready to do so.

The President has however underscored that the dialogue process must be driven by the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) as the umpire and not external players who can only participate as observers.

The President notes that there is nothing wrong for outside players to participate, but only as observers and not as adjudicators because Zambia is capable of addressing its own issues as a sovereign nation, and that historically Zambians have come out of very difficult situations on their own.

The Head of State says it is wrong for external forces to lead the process of dialogue with set conditions in a sovereign nation like Zambia when the country was not even on fire.

The President also notes that the dialogue process for political parties is a give and take scenario and all participants have to play to the rules of the discussions and not to individuals.

“We are ready to talk and anyone is free to participate in the dialogue process, but not to take center stage because we are a sovereign nation .Anyone can be part of the process, but only as observers and the ZCID as umpire. We Zambians have to own the process,” the president said.

“This dialogue is meant to achieve a predictable system which will enable us choose leaders without interference. There is need to have an arrangement which is clearly understood and with minor conflicts, “said the Head of State.

The President said this when United Nations Resident Coordinator In Zambia ,who is also United Nations Development Plan Resident Representative Janet Rogan pad a courtesy call on him at State House today.

Ms. Rogan wanted to ascertain the President’s stance on talks with the opposition.

The two further discussed a number of issues among them infrastructure development, the 7th National Development Plan and Media.

Meanwhile the President is deeply concerned that the media in the country has continued to push political agendas at the expense of serious matters of national development.

The President is saddened that the country was spending so much time politicking at the expense of seeking solutions to many challenges that the people were faced with.

The President emphasises that there is a lot of work which needs to be done for the country to achieve economic growth and prosperity, unfortunately so much time is being dedicated to the political front

“Let’s focus on national development. We cannot hijack the lives of the people with politics. And our focus on national development can only be achieved if distraction is minimal,” said the President.

“Our media is awash with politics at the expense of discussing serious matters of how the governmne5t should address issues such as maternal mortality, improve life expectancy, sensitizing people on cholera prevention. No one really wants to focus on things that matter such as putting food on the table of the suffering people, water reticulation, addressing gender based violence and early marriages. There are also many other health challenges such as prostate cancer that the media can help in sensitizing men who are prone to this disease. But the agenda is ever being zoomed into politics,” the President said.

The President hailed the United Nations for its continued cordial relations with the Zambian government saying there is need for this collaboration to continue especially in the areas of governance such as fine tuning the Zambian Constitution and implementation of the development programme.

Meanwhile the President in his discussion with Ms. Rogan noted that infrastructure such as roads were essential to national development contrary to assertions by some sections of society that no one could eat roads.

The President says all service delivery in various sectors of the country’s economy was anchored on road connectivity, for health delivery to take place or for agro products to be taken to the market, there is need for roads.

This is contained in a statements made available to ZANIS Ain Lusaka today by Chief Analyst for Press and Public Relations at State Hose ,Cecilia Mulenga.