FAZ Super Division side Buildcon have launched a search for a new coach after dismissing Italian born trainer Arena Gulgleimo on Friday.

Buildcon have lost all their first three matches in the 2018 league campaign.

Club spokesperson Martin Musunka confirmed that Buildcon and Gulgleimo have separated.

“We have taken the decision in the best interest of the club,” Musunka said.

Gulgleimo, 44, replaced Spaniard Hicham Jadrane as Buildcon coach two months ago

He revealed that players will train on their own as the club hires a new coach “soon”.

“In the meantime players are training on their own but a decision to hire a coach will be made soon even before the end of the day,” Musunka revealed.