The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that the Cuban government has appointed Angel Villa, as to come and act as Charge’ d’ Affaires of the Cuban Embassy in Lusaka pending the appointment of the new Ambassador designate.

This follows the expulsion of Nelson Vilas as Ambassador of Cuba on 31st March 2018 and this step has been taken in order not to interrupt the relations between the two countries.

The Cuban government has assured government that the long standing relations that have existed between the two countries since independence remain consolidated.

The Zambian Government has therefore affirmed its commitment to the close bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba and to engaging in further cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Mr. Villa is currently Ambassador and Permanent Observer to the African Union in Addis Ababa.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.