The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that the Cuban government has appointed Angel Villa, as to come and act as Charge’ d’ Affaires of the Cuban Embassy in Lusaka pending the appointment of the new Ambassador designate.
This follows the expulsion of Nelson Vilas as Ambassador of Cuba on 31st March 2018 and this step has been taken in order not to interrupt the relations between the two countries.
The Cuban government has assured government that the long standing relations that have existed between the two countries since independence remain consolidated.
The Zambian Government has therefore affirmed its commitment to the close bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba and to engaging in further cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Mr. Villa is currently Ambassador and Permanent Observer to the African Union in Addis Ababa.
This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
So whats the comment from the dull UPND and toothless opposition? Aint they ashamed that Cuba has actually honored its standing with Zambia and agreed with Government position? Ba VJ, the chief advise to HH, whats your comment? That Ambassador crossed the line but the two countries and in cordial relationship. Well done President Lungu and this should sent a very strong message to those who want to meddle in our internal affairs as a Sovereign country. So dialogue with opposition will only take place under the Umpire ship of ZCID and NOT the Commonwealth representative!
