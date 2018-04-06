

Gender Expert Sara Longwe says time has come for political parties, private and public organisations to be taken to court if they sideline women.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, MS. Longwe said the Zambian constitution in article 259 (b) clearly that’s that 50 percent of each gender is nominated or appointed from the total available positions.

Ms. Longwe, who is the Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson, said erring organizations as well as political parties included will now face the wrath of the law for discriminating women.

“We will soon start taking political parties, private, public parastatal organisations to court for marginalizing women,” she said.

She added that, women are systematically blocked from rights, opportunities and resources resulting in vulnerability which must be recognized as a structural tool of discrimination and exploitation in the country.

Ms. Longwe notes that the Zambian society is still bias towards the male which continues to disproportionately access various services and benefits.

She said efforts to change the status of the Zambian women have continued to be frustrated by a number of legal impediments, inadequate political will, insufficient resources, poverty, HIV and AIDS and maternal mortality.

The Gender activist however, commended political parties, public and private institutions in the country that have recognized and appointed women to be at the helm of decision making positions.