Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has appealed to cooperating partners to reintroduce the basket fund for financial services in the health sector.

The Minister noted that the reintroduction of the basket fund will help in financing other aspects of health programmes.

He assured the cooperating partners that the resources placed in the health sector will be prudently utilised adding that, his Ministry is targeting zero queries at both international and national level.

Dr. Chilufya said this in Lusaka today at the Annual Consultative Meeting (ACM) held at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka.

And the Minister of Health has called on cooperating partners to work with government by providing expertise in the implementation of the National Health Insurance Bill.

The Minister said among other areas of focus in health service delivery, government is prioritising health care financing to ensure that no one is left behind in the universal health coverage.

Additionally, the Minister of Health has indicated that Zambia is on the right track in achieving the set goals for health in the 2017- 2021 National Strategic Plan with consistence support from cooperating partners.

He said the year 2017 has clearly shown evidence in the country’s meeting the legacy goals looking at the successes that have been recorded in health service delivery.

Meanwhile, Cooperating partners have pledged their continued support in working with government to ensure that no one is left behind in achieving universal health care.

Representing the cooperating partners, World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita, has however, urged government to also ensure that there is an improvement in drug debt in the supply chain.

The Annual Consultative Meeting was held to provide a platform for the Minister of Health to meet Heads of Missions and Ambassadors of countries accredited to Zambia which support health including other country representatives of international and local NGOS in the health sector.

The meeting focused on reviewing the health sector performance during the year 2017 and the required support towards the Medium- Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).