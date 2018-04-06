Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, will embark on a three-nation state visit to the African countries of Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia from April 7 to 12.

The visit has been confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India.

The Ministry said the visit would help to further deepen the relations between the three African countries.

President Kovind would arrive in Lusaka in Zambia on April 10 where he would be received by his Zambian counterpart Edgar Chagwa Lungu and would be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

President Kovind would also hold talks with President Lungu.

His programme includes a meeting with Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, a state banquet would be hosted in honour of President Kovind, interaction with the Indian community and addressing a business event jointly, with President Lungu.

The bilateral trade between India and Zambia reached USD 1 billion in 2016-17 and India imports copper from the African country.

The Indian investment in Zambia is nearly USD 5 billion, mostly in the mining sector.

India has given lines of credit to Zambia in the areas of power, agriculture and health.

New Delhi has also trained nearly 40 per cent of the Zambian armed forces.

Almost the entire Air Force of Zambia has been trained by India, the Ministry said.

After assuming the presidency on July 25 last year, Kovind has visited five countries – all of them in the African continent.

India has intensified its cooperation with the continent witnessing an increasing in influence of China.