President Edgar Lungu with United Nations Coordinator in Zambia who is also United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Ms Janet Rogan when she paid a courtesy call on the Head of State at State House President Edgar Lungu with United Nations Coordinator in Zambia who is also United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Ms Janet Rogan when she paid a courtesy call on the Head of State at State House Minister Alexander Chiteme -second right – at Structured Dialogue with Africa in Mali Hon. Chiteme speaking at Structured Dialogue with Africa in Mali Malian Environment Minister -right-listens to Minister Chiteme Hon. Alexander Chiteme at Climate resilience ministerial roundtable First Lady Esther Lungu when Turkish Ambassador to Zambia, Her Excellency Sebnem Incesu paid a courtesy call on her at State House MTN Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi says the company has declared 2018 as 'Year of the Customer'. Photo courtesy of KPR Consulting Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (r) urging Sesheke District Civil Servants to be non-political partisan but to focus on delivering to the people they are serving during his visit in the district Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (c) flanked by his Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba (r) and Mwandi District Commissioner Precious Muyenga (l) paying homage before meeting Senior Chief Nyambo Yeta of Mwandi, Sesheke and Mulobezi Districts during his tour of duty of paying courtesy on Chiefs in Western Province Nalolo District Commissioner Teddy Chibinde (r) and Induna Imonga (l) briefing Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (c) about the dos and don'ts before meeting Chieftainess Mbuyu Imwiko Litunga La Mboela during his tour of duty of paying courtesy on Chiefs in Western Province Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (r) arrives at Chieftainess Mbuyu Imwiko Litunga La Mboela's Winter Palace in the flood plains in Nalolo District during his tour of duty of paying courtesy on Chiefs in Western Province Western Province Minister Richard Kapita (r) confers with Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela (Prime Minister) Mwenda Nyambe (l) when being ushered to meet Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II in Limulunga District during his tour of duty of paying courtesy on Chiefs in Western Province