Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Democracy (ZCID) has always been a suspicious organization right from its formation because it is funded by foreigners. And Mr. Sinkamba has suggested that since there appear to be fundamental differences on Commonwealth and ZCID mediated political dialogue, it is better that the 1990-1993 model of inter-party dialogue is adopted to make progress.

Speaking this morning in Kitwe to journalist on the position of the Green Party with respect to the proposed inter-party dialogue, Mr. Sinkamba said ZICD was rejected by political players from its inception in 2007 because it is funded by a foreign political agent, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD).

“There is nothing sovereign about ZCID, as our colleagues in PF appear to suggest. Neither ZCID nor the Commonwealth sponsored political dialogue is sovereign. Both ZCID and the Commonwealth are sponsored by foreign interests. So, if the yardstick for the dialogue is sovereignty, then I am afraid neither ZCID nor the Commonwealth meets the test.

“ZICD was rejected in 2006 as an honest broker by political parties led by the PF in opposition. Most, if not all opposition political parties agreed with the PF that ZICD was a foreign agent with lopsided political interests favoring the party in government. Consequently, most parties refused to submit their work-plans to the Constitutional Conference Working Committee (CWC). Apart from MMD, which then was party in government, felt and believed that ZCID was not as collaborative as it claimed to be.

“I do not think anything has changed in that regard. I doubt that any political party has submitted its work-plan to ZICD. Speaking for the Greens, we think that the late Mr. Sata was right. ZCID lacks the necessary credibility to honestly broker inter-party dialogue.

“I remember very well the late Michael Sata making allegations in 2006 that the then ZCID chairman Dr. Kalete Kalumba’s presence in the organization was simply to assure the continuation of the then ruling party MMD’s agenda and the prevention of any real change. I think that Mr. Sata’s view is valid today as it was then.

The late President Sata was one of the most vocal opponents of ZCID. His party, the PF, refused to be part and parcel of ZCID. Not only did he demand that Dr. Kalumba, who then was the national secretary of the MMD, be replaced with a chairman of neutral status but also was skeptical of the capability of ZCID to broker inter-party dialogue.

Despite IIJD, the sponsor of ZCID, trying by all means to encourage the PF to join the ZCID and help create a balanced constitution that is truly representative of the nation of Zambia, Mr. Sata stood his ground. Consequently, Mr. Sata rejected to participate in the ZCID-led National Constitutional Conference (NCC). PF MPs and mayors who participated in NCC constitutional dialogue were labeled by Mr. Sata as rebels, and subsequently he expelled from PF.

“For some MPs and mayors, their expulsions from PF marked the end of their political careers. Furthermore, the NCC constitutional dialogue yielded no tangible results as the NCC Constitution Bill was ultimately thrown out in parliament,” Mr. Sinkamba recalled.

“With the expulsion of the Cuban Ambassador vis-à-vis political interference by foreign forces, it will be interesting to see the future of Netherlands-sponsored ZCID in the whole political matrix in Zambia. If rightists will be allowed to support political processes in Zambia, will leftist organizations also be allowed to do the same? Mr. Sinkamba asked.

Moving forward, Mr. Sinkamba has suggested that the 1990-1993 model of inter-party dialogue be adopted which was not funded by foreign interests. He suggested that those who led the process in 1990s, including General Godfrey Miyanda, be consulted so as to guide the next steps.