

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has written off Six million kwacha owed to the association by various local clubs.

The resolution to write off the monies owed to the association was reached at during the FAZ Council held on 31st March 2018.

FAZ Communication Manager Desmond Katongo said in a press statement issued to ZANIS that the move taken by the association was aimed at helping clubs cut down on their debt burden.

Mr Katongo hoped that clubs will use funds tied in repaying the debt owed to the governing soccer body in improving the administration of football at various respective institutions.

He further noted that the amnesty which has been extend across the board is also aimed at helping local clubs meet there 2018 financial obligations.

Mr Katongo encouraged clubs to promptly settle payments that may arise from offences committed during league matches.

He counseled clubs to channel funds written off by FAZ to need areas so as to develop soccer in the country.

FAZ president Andrew kamanga saluted members for supporting his proposal of granting clubs relief by cancelling the 6 million kwacha owed to the association by various local clubs.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed concern with the continued deliberate attempts and campaign aimed at propagating a negative state of the game and its administration.

FAZ Deputy General Secretary Adrian Kashala said FAZ has commenced taking action against persons responsible for unethical conduct over internal management of affairs entrusted to the officers.

In a statement to to the media , Mr.Kashala stated that FAZ is deeply concerned at the damage to the game by some social and mainstream media.

“Attacks on FAZ, the Presidency and Executive Committees as well as the Secretariat have the potential of scaring away partners, sponsors and other prospective stakeholders,” he stated.

He stated that Known elements, some of who have had their time at running the game for many years, have been identified as setting themselves to intensify their attacks against FAZ with a view to destabilizing the smooth running of the Association.

“We would like to strongly caution all those who have set themselves on a mission to damage football by spreading falsehoods. What they call damaging leakages and sustained attacks on FAZ are matters that have dire consequences because all they do it to leave us exposed to the rest of the world thereby, weakening our brand and commercial value. Such acts are wrong, unethical, unprofessional and unwarranted because all they do is erode the institutions standing in public,” cautioned Kashala.

The FAZ Deputy General Secretary pointed out that FAZ will in line with its constitutional provisions and that of FIFA, take strong action against any officials deliberately bringing the name of the game into ridicule and disrepute.

He further said FAZ Executive has called for an Emergency Executive Committee meeting and the resolutions will therefore, be communicated to the public.