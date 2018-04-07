Government says it will ensure that it works with all stakeholders to ensure Mwandi District in Western Province developes.

Western Province Minister Richard Kapita affirmed this, when he paid a courtesy call on Mwandi Kuta of Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta of Mwandi, Sesheke and Mulobezi Districts.

Mr. Kapita said government is committed to ensuring that it brings everyone on board including traditional leaders in uplifting the living standard of the people in Mwandi District and Western Province as a whole.

He also mentioned that Western Province is blessed with abundant resources such as water bodies of which when put to good use can change the narrative that the province carries of being one of the poor provinces in the country.

Mr. Kapita urged the Mwandi Kuta to encourage people in the chiefdom to venture into fish farming, agriculture and other irrigation activities so that natural resources like water and land is utilized.

The Provincial Minister further disclosed that Government has plans to increase the Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries from 1, 741 to above 2, 000 so as to benefit many vulnerable people in Mwandi District.

And speaking earlier, Mwandi Kuta Spokesperson Induna Amulimukwa appealed to Government to renovate the Sesheke-Kazungula Road as it was in a deplorable state hence motorists find it difficult to travel to nearby districts.

Induna Amulimukwa also expressed concern on the construction of Mwandi’s Administration Site that has stalled, adding that Civil Servants were still squatting in temporal offices which are making it hard for services to reach the intended people.