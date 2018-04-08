Tenant Chembo has quit as Zesco United coach.

The interim Zesco coach announced his resignation on Sunday just after his sides’ 1-0 away win over Nkana in Kitwe.

Zesco confirmed in a statement that Chembo had left after seven years with the six-time champions.

“Zesco United Football Club has parted company with the Club’s Interim Coach Tenant Chembo,” club secretary Richard Mulenga said.

“The coach announced his resignation today after the game involving Zesco and Nkana Football Club’s in Kitwe.

“The club wishes Tenant Chembo all the best in his future endeavours.

“The team and fans will be informed of the new appointment on Tuesday, 10 April 2018.”

Chembo has been at Zesco since 2012 and on three occasions served as interim coach in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

He won the 2016 Barclays Cup and 2017 FAZ Super Division title as interim coach.

Chembo this year guided Zesco to the group stage of the 2018 CAF Champions League.