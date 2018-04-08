Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili has regretted the protest action by Max Chongu by wearing a religious uniform

“This is totally unacceptable. I am already dealing with the highest leadership in SDA concerning the matter of insults. Max should remove this and apologize.”

She said she had engaged the Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) over an earlier incident where an unknown woman wearing Dorcas Mother’s Uniform uttering demeaning words against President Edgar Lungu.

She called on Maxwell to remove the offensive images and directed him to apologize to the Church.

And the PF media team issued the following statement

PRESS RELEASE

MAXWELL CHONGU’S BEHAVIOUR HAS NO BLESSINGS OF THE PF OR ANY OF ITS STRUCTURES

Lusaka, Zambia, 7th April 2018 – The ruling Patriotic Front wishes to distance itself and any of its structures from images circulating bearing Maxwell Chongu clad in a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Dorcas uniform while holding a bottle of beer.

The party finds the said images to be highly offensive. The images are highly inappropriate and unacceptable not only to the SDA church but the Christian Community and society in general.

Maxwell Chongu must take personal responsibility and make peace with the SDA church, Christians and society at large.

Patriotic Front has immense respect for the Church and in this case, the SDA where we also draw a good number of membership. We believe the Church occupies a place to be respected by all as it plays its prophetic role in the life of the nation.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters