Lusaka City Council (LCC) has buried 40 unclaimed bodies from the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, LCC Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the recently buried bodies are those that had been unclaimed from November 2017 to February 2018.

Mr. Sichimba added that, the unclaimed bodies resulted caused unpleasant mortuary stench which is contrary to the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the laws of Zambia.

He explained that according to the laws of Zambia, 14 days of notice was given for the members of the general public to claim the bodies before they could be taken for burial at Chingwere Cemetery by the Health Department Officers from the council.

Mr. Sichimba mentioned that the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) wrote to the council stating that there were 41 unclaimed bodies that needed to be buried hence, the council giving a public notice for the general public to claim the bodies.

He disclosed that only one body was claimed by the relatives.

Mr. Sichimba appealed to the general public to visit health facilities in search of missing relatives so as to reduce on the number of unclaimed bodies.