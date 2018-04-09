UPND deputy secretary general for politics Patrick Mucheleka says nothing will stop the motion of impeachment from being tabled in Parliament.
And Mucheleka has called on UN resident coordinator Janet Rogan to extend the same gesture she is giving to the PF in holding frequent meetings with them to his party the UPND as well.
Speaking when he featured on a Live Diamond TV’s COSTA programme last evening, Mucheleka said time for Zambians to hear how President Lungu abrogated the constitution is coming.
“Zambians should be given an opportunity to hear how Mr Lungu abrogated the constitution. And as UPND, we are very happy that our motion met the constitutional requirements for it to be tabled in the house and nothing will stop the motion from being tabled in Parliament,” said Mucheleka.
And when asked as to what motivated the opposition party to put in a motion of impeachment while calling for dialogue with the ruling party, the former Lubansenshi lawmaker said the move was aimed at bringing President Lungu to order for abrogating the constitution.
“Mr Lungu has a tendency of breaking the law and that is why we want to bring him to order…no one is above the law. Among the many grounds,we have moved that motion because Mr Lungu abrogated the constitution. The constitution is very clear that when a presidential petition is filed, a sitting President should step aside but that never happened,” he said.
“He refused to hand over the instruments of power to the Speaker. The reason the constitution provides for the sitting President to step aside when an election petition is filed is to avoid the petition from becoming an academic exercise.”
Meanwhile Mucheleka has disclosed that there is panic in the ruling party over the impeachment motion.
“They are panicking…they were saying they have numbers but the moment our MPs took that motion to Parliament, everyone in PF is issuing a statement. Time is coming; hold your fire. The motion of impeachment must be heard on the floor of the house for Zambians to hear how Mr Lungu abrogated the constitution,” he said.
“There are many PF MPs who are bitter with Mr Lungu; those who feel they have been sidelined. They are calling on us the UPND to help them and help Zambians.”
And Mucheleka further said President Lungu and his PF are not interested in the dialogue process.
“Mr Lungu and the PF are not interested in this dialogue process and that is why they are now insisting on engaging ZCID to spearhead the dialogue process instead of the Commonwealth who started the process…ZCID has no capacity to spearhead the dialogue and that is very clear in the eyes of all well-meaning Zambians,” he said.
He wondered where ZCID was when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and other opposition leaders were being arrested.
“Our position is very clear; no dialogue will take place with ZCID because it has no capacity to spearhead this dialogue which was initiated by the Commonwealth and the church through Archbishop Mpundu. ZCID has never been relevant; where was ZCID when President HH was arrested and charged with treason? Where was ZCID when opposition leaders like Chishimba Kambwili, Saviour Chishimba and Nevers Mumba were arrested? ZCID was loudly quiet and why this interest now?” wondered Mucheleka.
“Mr Lungu is aware of many issues we want to table during the dialogue process and that is why he is now bringing in his PF surrogates in ZCID to avoid the dialogue. He knows about police brutality, the misapplication of the Public Order Act and the reforming of ECZ which we want to see take place and these are the things he is avoiding.”
The interview however could not end without the UN resident coordinator Janet Rogan being put on the spotlight.
“Where was Janet Rogan when President HH was arrested? Where was she when people were brutally beaten by the police; when people’s rights where being taken away from them? Where was she when the nation needed to heal politically after that 2016 flawed election?” questioned Mucheleka.
“We are aware of her meetings with PF ministers; and we want to call on her to extend the same gesture she is giving to the PF in holding frequent meetings with them to the UPND as well, including other stakeholders if she is a fair player in Zambia.”
Please leave Janet alone. This is too much.
Women are trouble, they can’t be themselves gossiping, getting involved in anything etc, like the Nampundwe woman. Leave them alone.
Rogan is a problem, she is too egocentric and feels really bad that Baroness Scotland took the initiative for the dialogue. Rogan is influenced by a Mr.Soko and Margaret Mwanakatwe…both PF stooges
Lackluster HH and Cows
I think some opposition are now losing it!! They seem to have stopped thinking through things before making a statement. Kindly distinguish between the Cuban envoy who made a mistake and the UN Envoy that is doing her work. What facts do you have regarding the meetings of PF and Janet? What was said that has made you so mad, please share the details with us, if you don’t have facts then that’s very shameful that you can get upset over something you don’t know, soon people will stop taking you seriously. On one hand You want to impeach the president, then You claim he is not Zambian even after running for two elections. You seem to really want to get to State House at all costs. If this is how Zambians will run our political affairs then we are in trouble. Remember; do not entangle…
Remember; do not entangle the UN for tomorrow you will need them. One wonders the kind of Government we would have if some opposition came to power.
This “Mucheleka”, where was he borrowed from?
He’s a sworn enemy of late Sata
YABAAAAAAAAAA SHAMELESS CHARACTERS……….MUCHELEKA BE CAREFUL ..YOU WILL BE POISONED WITH THAT GUYS BITTERNESS……!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Instead of complaining like small toddlers …just write to UN in New York with signatures of all those other stakeholders and raise an issue you will see how fast they will transfer her. UN take such issues seriously but UPND are like children no strategy.
So Nevers has been granted bail…so that magistrate did a no show just to fix him so he sends the weekend in jail…That silly Magistrate will have his day soon!!
Let Mucheleka start by Paying Back Donor money he misappropriated at Civil Society for Poverty Reduction. He used donor money to campaign in Lubansensi Constituency. Crooks
Kanshi Nikabolala. These politicians. And HH picks on such poisoned people.
I have seen below from Thief Mucheleka that he was borrowed from “Civil Society for Poverty Reduction”- CSPR.
Leave Janet Rogan out of your loss. You think we wake up in numbers to vote for nothing. Call for election lelo so that we can permanently take you were you belong – in the opposition and trash bin.
Wonder shall never end. May if anything happens to that lady, both HH and his minions will be made to account. UN works with Governments and it is Governments that subscribe to the UN. Whether they are PF Ministers or not, for as long as they are holding Government positions then the UN will work with them. This guy is shallow minded and an empty tin
These attacks on the UN envoy are really really childish. Not at all different from expelling the Cuban ambassador. It’s like we have two toddlers on opposite ends jostling for the prize of most spoilt. We need mature politics in the country if we are progress. These levels of paranoia are disturbing.
They are like two bold men fighting over a comb…that’s how pathetic Zambian politicians are!!
Maybe politics causes brain damage? It seems everyone who enters politics suddenly suffers from a massive loss of reasoning ability.
DIDN’T HH TRY TO RUN TO THE UN TO TAKE ECL TO THE ICC. WHAT HAPPENED? NOW YOU ARE INSULTING THEM. THE SAME HH TOLD HIS WORSHIPERS THAT THE UN DID NOT RECOGNIZE ECL AS PRESIDENT. THE UPND CHARACTERS ALWAYS SING WHAT THE ALMIGHTY HH SAYS. THEY WILL SING IT UNTIL IT BECOMES A CHORUS.
THE FORMULA TO GET TO STATE HOUSE IS ACTUALLY SIMPLE. YOU JUST HAVE TO IMPRESS THE VOTERS AND STATE HOUSE WILL BE YOURS. NOT ALL THESE SHAMELESS THINGS YOU ARE DOING. INSULTING A UN ENVOY, INSULTING THE CON-COURT, INSULTING THE SPEAKER, INSULTING THE VOTERS, INSULTING THE VOTERS FROM THE6.5/10 WHO USHERED ECL INTO STATE HOUSE. YOU ARE IN DEEP SOUP.
If Gods wants ton punish you – he first makes you made – the case of the Mucheleka and HH. GBM is getting mature by the day
It is unfair to expect the ruling political party to seek permission from the main opposition political party before meeting senior diplomats. This type thinking explains why the ruling party also displays signs of impatience or irritation in its dealings with opposition. It is better to return to the basics. The ruling party will govern the country, even when the opposition disagrees with certain policies contained in the manifesto.
Someone in 2001 lost an election to Levy and continued to complain that the election was stolen from him. Because of bitterness, depression crept in and took him to the grave.