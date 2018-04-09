The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted MMD faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba a K 30,000 and two working sureities bail pending appeal.
Magistrate David Simusamba on the 28th of March,2018 convicted and sentenced Dr Mumba to three months imprisonment on a charge of giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 125 (a) of the penal code.
Prison authorities however failed to bring Dr Mumba from Mwembeshi prison to court and the bail was granted in absentia.
Dr Mumba has been incarcerated at Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional facility as he fought for his bail application.
Loading...
BETTER ………………..!!!!!!!!
This was supposed to be main headline, not Janet.
Zambia shall be saved.
From this trial, we can say Simusamba’s position as Magistrate is untenable. He needs to consider his position. He’s showed that he’s partisan and being influenced by an outside force.
Prison officers didn’t believe Simusamba will report to work, hence decided to have Bible study with Pastor Mumba in Mwembeshi.
This chap is total partisan.
How can they fail to bring him to court after the Judge has shown up?. When he did not show up they brought him to court. What goes around comes around. Let us respect the laws that we have drafted for our selves and apply them equally. Nothing stays the same forever. This Simusamba is a PF stooge.
That’s because no postponement date was given!!
if this Simusamba needs to be shown the door not because its Nevers Mumba but why should he not turn up without giving reason and let someone spend four more days in Mwembeshi prison ….why did authorities fail to bring him. This fixing of people has to stop!!
Sad that he has come out without correction for the short spell he was there. He is as defiant as ever.
These guys are so in a hurry to leave prison. Abaume ba KK, Mandela never did that. …they insisted on being released on their terms. Not aba ba Koswe always missing the comfortable life.