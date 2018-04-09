The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted MMD faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba a K 30,000 and two working sureities bail pending appeal.

Magistrate David Simusamba on the 28th of March,2018 convicted and sentenced Dr Mumba to three months imprisonment on a charge of giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 125 (a) of the penal code.

Prison authorities however failed to bring Dr Mumba from Mwembeshi prison to court and the bail was granted in absentia.

Dr Mumba has been incarcerated at Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional facility as he fought for his bail application.