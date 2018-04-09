A woman of Nampundwe who was captured by Prime TV stating that she does not want to have a drunkard for a President has been summoned by police for questioning.

Donning a Dorcas Mothers uniform of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the lady told a Prime TV news crew that she does not want to be ruled by a Chakolwa (drunkard).

This was when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Mwamba made a stop over at Nampundwe Market from Mwembeshi Maximum Prison after they visited incarcerated MMD leader Nevers Mumba.

The unidentified woman, without mentioning any name said she does not want a Chakolwa President and later flashed a UPND party symbol.

The clip has infuriated the ruling PF with its Chairperson for Women Jean Kapata condemning the woman’s actions and called for her arrest for allegedly disrespecting the Head of State.

Ms Kapata also called on the SDA leadership in Zambia to discipline the woman for showing luck of respect to the President whilst wearing a Dorcas Mother uniform, which she described an a respectable institution for female members of the SDA.

PF cadre Max Choongo also took matters even further by donning the Dorcas Mothers uninform on a Saturday and posed for photo whilst holding beer.

The PF leadership condemned the photos taken by Choongo and distanced the party.

But Police has since summoned the woman for questioning at Westwood police post along Mumbwa Road today ,Monday April 9th 2018 at 09:00hrs.

According to the UPND, all believers and advocates of freedom of expression should give the woman support.