A woman of Nampundwe who was captured by Prime TV stating that she does not want to have a drunkard for a President has been summoned by police for questioning.
Donning a Dorcas Mothers uniform of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the lady told a Prime TV news crew that she does not want to be ruled by a Chakolwa (drunkard).
This was when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Mwamba made a stop over at Nampundwe Market from Mwembeshi Maximum Prison after they visited incarcerated MMD leader Nevers Mumba.
The unidentified woman, without mentioning any name said she does not want a Chakolwa President and later flashed a UPND party symbol.
The clip has infuriated the ruling PF with its Chairperson for Women Jean Kapata condemning the woman’s actions and called for her arrest for allegedly disrespecting the Head of State.
Ms Kapata also called on the SDA leadership in Zambia to discipline the woman for showing luck of respect to the President whilst wearing a Dorcas Mother uniform, which she described an a respectable institution for female members of the SDA.
PF cadre Max Choongo also took matters even further by donning the Dorcas Mothers uninform on a Saturday and posed for photo whilst holding beer.
The PF leadership condemned the photos taken by Choongo and distanced the party.
But Police has since summoned the woman for questioning at Westwood police post along Mumbwa Road today ,Monday April 9th 2018 at 09:00hrs.
According to the UPND, all believers and advocates of freedom of expression should give the woman support.
AliKOLWA naimwe. Just forgive her and let’s move on. In life, we have ups and downs. We should not dwell on Downs all the time.
The woman did not mention any name, this is not a case worth taking to court and wasting tax payers money on. Likewise if the SDA so wish they too can file a Civil Lawsuit against Max Choongo (Sharon).
What the State should do is merely ask for an apology from this mother, why should we be taking our mothers to the flithy cells over small matters. Let us have a heart of forgiveness.
Now they want to silence people from speaking out, good luck Zambians continue dying inside
Equally Max falls under freedim of expression. What is bad here is the name of the SDA who have to be careful how they handle this as upnd will tarnish its good name and associate it with politics, tribalism and upnd’s vile language. It will leave a bad mark on the SDA who will jeopardize its relationship with Zambian society.
Hey Lungu. I don’t want Chakolwa for president as well .come arrest me. Weshilu niwe!
Of wat benefit will it be arresting such a woman?