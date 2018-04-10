Nkana, Zesco United, Zanaco and Kitwe United will all be in action in Wednesday’s rescheduled matches in the FAZ Super Division.

Bruised Nkana, who have six points from four matches, host struggling Buildcon in a delayed Week Two match at home in Kitwe seeking to recover from two straight defeats.

Nkana have lost to Zesco and Power Dynamos prior to this match while bottom placed Buildcon have no point from their first three matches so far in the league.

“We are wounded now. We have gone two games without a win,” Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi declared ahead of the match against Buildcon.

Meanwhile, this match will mark the beginning coach Tenant Chembo’s reign at Buildcon following his appointment earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Zanaco have a chance to cut Green Buffaloes lead at the top to one point as they face Nchanga Rangers away in Chingola.

Zanaco have 9 points from three matches while Buffaloes lead the table on 13 points after playing five matches.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Kitwe United visit Red Arrows hoping to continue rising up the table.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEDNESDAY – 11/04/18

(Week One Rescheduled Games)

15:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zesco United (Sunset Stadium)

15:00 Nchanga Rangers Vs Zanaco (Nchanga Stadium)

(Week Two Rescheduled Match)

15:00 Nkana Vs Buildcon (Nkana Stadium)

(Rescheduled Week Five Match)

15:00 Red Arrows Vs Kitwe United (Nkoloma Stadium)