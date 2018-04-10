Videos and Audios Fred M’membe’s response to attacks April 10, 2018 5 411 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Related Posts:Fred M’membe attacks High Court Judge Sunday NkondeQFM Radio Station Stops Playing South African music in response to xenophobia attacksPolice summon Fred M’membe and two ReportersFDD condemns the arrest of Mr Fred M’membeFred M’membe granted bail Loading...
So why are you scared Fred. You speak as if you’re at gun-point. Take it easy, you now have joined the politics and you expect to throw stones as you go along as some dogs may seem smaller but bite hard!
Another man full of theories
He can not run away from these rumours, if you remember the post newspaper never condemned gay acts. Having said this Zambia should remove the law that sends people to jail for 14 years for being Gay. It is archaic and we need to progress as a nation. It is none of our business if Fred and Wynter wanted carnal knowledge of each other. As long as they dont teach homosexuality to children I am all for allowing homosexuality in Zambia.
You contradict yourself.
That’s how the rot set into western society.
Keep it out and your children will not be taught about it.
I will comment later;