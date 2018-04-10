Elijah Chikwanda has replaced Linos Makwaza as coach of Napsa Stars.

Chikwanda’s appointment comes 24 hours after Makwaza was official axed from his position following a poor start to the 2018 season.

Makwaza was handed the job fulltime this year following a stint as interim last September when his predecessor Tennant Chilumba suffered the same fate on Napsa’s way to finishing 7th in 2017.

His start to 2018 saw him lose his last four successive league game with their only point from Napsa’s five matches coming in Week 1 when they drew 0-0 away at Nkwazi.

“Napsa Stars Football Club has appointed Mr. Elijah Chikwanda as its new head coach,”Napsa spokesperson Gwen Chipasula said.

“Mr. Chikwanda brings a wealth of experience to the club having had coaching stints in Botswana and also coached Lusaka Dynamos, Nkwazi and Kabwe Warriors Football clubs respectively.

“Napsa Stars believe Coach Chikwanda is the right person to steer the team out of its current position. He has been signed on a performance based contract. ”

Chikwanda returns to coaching after Kabwe Warriors declined to extend his contract in January following his earlier appointment last July.