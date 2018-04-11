Deputy Chief Whip Chanda Mutale has dismissed rumors circulating that the ruling party Members of Parliament (MPs) have been given K1 million each by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to support the motion of impeaching President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in parliament.

Responding to a question from Chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people of Chitambo district in Central Province when he paid a courtesy call on him, Mr Mutale said the rumors were a fallacy and fabricated.

Mr Mutale who is also Area Member of Parliament for Chitambo said at no point has any member of parliament held a meeting with the opposition nor exchanged money.

“I would like to dismiss those rumors, they are just propaganda, I have not seen any exchange of money or meetings with the opposition,” he said.

“Where ever money is exchanging hands cannot be missed, money speaks louder, all the independent and MMD MPs are with the ruling party,” he said.

Mr Mutale said the motion of impeaching the President is a Brought In Dead (BID) motion and all matters contained in that motion would not stand on the floor of the house.

“I don’t see the substance in that motion, it will die because it is already a BID, it has no future on the floor of the house, besides, as PF we have a slogan of ‘don’t kubeba’, if they want to give us money we will eat it for free and will not support them,” he said.

He retaliated that the rumors were a lie and do not stand adding that they were desperate propaganda being propagated by the UPND.

Chief Chitambo earlier asked the Area Member of Parliament whether he and other PF MPs have been given a sum of K1 million each to support the opposition UPND on the motion to impeach the President.